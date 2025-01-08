Art, dialogue, and dance: An evening of shringara at ‘Vividh Mat: Perspectives’

A cultural evening exploring “Shringara: Rang Anurang” was recently held in New Delhi. Presented by Devyani Jaipuria in collaboration with ASAVARI, “Vividh Mat: Perspectives”, it celebrated beauty, love, and life through art and dialogue. Madhura Phatak

The evening began with an engaging panel featuring Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, artist Jatin Das, poet Sudeep Sen, and actor Sohaila Kapur, who shared insights on Shringara’s significance in art and culture.

Ambassador Dr Suresh Goel, former DG, ICCR and Shovana Narayan

Narayan remarked, “Shringara, to me, is not just an artistic form. It is the very pulse of life, a language that speaks directly to the heart. As someone who has dedicated my life to preserving and sharing this timeless tradition, this evening holds profound meaning.”

This was followed by a soulful Baithaki Bhaav performance by Madhura Phatak, bringing alive the emotions of Shringara through classical dance.