ArtAttack: Gurugram artist creates functional works to symbolise Shakti

When artistic vitality meets everyday functionality, often creativity takes shapes in a quite unique fashion. Such is accomplished by artist-sculptor Anju Kumar, whose works at the exhibition, Shakti, are all about blending art and life. Some of the vases, lamps, planters, and urns on display at the exhibition. Artist Anju Kumar says she has crafted these with the aim to make a "beautiful statement" while allowing these to remain true to their functionality.

“Shakti is the power within,” explains Kumar, who has created sculptures of Ganesha and Buddha, alongside a vast variety of lamps, vases, murals and abstract art pieces. She adds, “Art cannot be constant. Like life, it must flow, move, evolve, and transform like a divine force. So, I’ve named the collection Shakti because I feel there’s a lot of strength that I have gained after evolving over the years.”

Artist Anju Kumar has been showcasing her work since 1990, and has over 100 shows to her name.

The displays transcend the mere aesthetics to turn spaces into soulful sanctuaries where Kumar’s philosophy of art acts as a transformative force, in making every piece elevate everyday living. “Art should be integral to our homes because it spreads positivity and enhances the energy of any space... My pieces, including the tables and planters, are all functional yet make a beautiful statement. I call these livable art,” shares Kumar, who has been honing her skills in the art world for 35 years. With more than 100 exhibitions to her name, she defines her journey as one that has been of a constant evolution. “I’m not a traditionally trained artist. Everything I’ve learned has come from practical experience, giving me the freedom to create without the confines of theory.”

Her philosophy is even embodied in her use of earthy tones and innovative designs that allow the urns to echo the energy of the heart chakra. Created out of mix media, the exhibits range from terracotta or clay to resin and acrylics. Kumar says, “Terracotta or clay is my first love because it’s a very flexible medium and allows you to mould the piece according to your thoughts. It gives me a feel of connecting to the Earth!”

But what remains to be the highlight of the show are the mandala works, created through meditative chanting, which symbolises the Buddhist philosophy of impermanence. “I’m fascinated by the concept of monks who spend months to create intricate mandalas, only to ceremonially destroy them. It symbolises life’s impermanence and is all about living in the now,” she adds.

Catch It Live

What: Shakti

Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City 1, Gurugram (9810033305)

When: October 6 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

