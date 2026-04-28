Yuvraj Singh recently recalled how facing a 16-year-old Jasprit Bumrah in the nets felt lethal, revealing an often-overlooked truth: IPL’s toughest matches often unfold off-camera. In these training sessions, net bowlers test the best and inch closer to their own breakthrough. Here are some rising cricketers from the ongoing season, offering a glimpse into their journey. The net bowlers at the IPL bowl in practice sessions to some of the biggest stars, hoping to showcase their talent and earn a breakthrough into the main squad in the future. Kohli praised my bowling: Money Grewal

Beyond spotlight: Inside the minds of IPL’s net bowlers

For this Delhi-born pacer, the IPL dream came close after an impressive nets stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but he went unsold in the latest auction. Now with Gujarat Titans, his pace has already impressed head coach Ashish Nehra. “He (Nehra) has told me repeatedly that I am doing everything right and must stay ready because in a long tournament like the IPL, opportunities can open up at any moment,” says Grewal. “He (Nehra) has told me that I am doing everything right and must stay ready because in a long tournament like the IPL, opportunities can come at any moment,” says Grewal. During his RCB stint, he even bowled to Virat Kohli and saw a different side of the star, that left a lasting impression: “I was bowling to him and he paused to appreciate my rhythm and pace. For someone like him to say that, it changes how you see yourself.” Off the field, Kohli was just as impactful. “He is a true Dilli ka ladka. Punjabi, humble and fun loving. He made me feel at ease. But in the nets, the intensity is completely different, he treats it like a match,” says Grewal. Shubman Gill’s wicket gave me confidence: Rajneesh Dadar

Beyond spotlight: Inside the minds of IPL’s net bowlers

For the 22-year-old U-23 Delhi pacer, his first Gujarat Titans training session felt like stepping into another world. “There was Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, (Mohammed) Siraj… for a moment, I was just watching. Then the ball was in my hand,” he says. Bowling to India’s Test captain in a match simulation brought nerves and clarity. “It was a moment where I realised how far I’ve come, that I belong, and this is just the beginning.” What followed turned that nervousness into belief. “And then to get him out… that moment gave me a lot of confidence.” However, The learning continued off the pitch. “Speaking with Siraj bhaiya has been special. He told me small things about attitude, about keeping intensity even when you are tired, those stay with you more than anything technical,” says Rajneesh. If Jasprit Bumrah can, why can’t I: Arun Singh Pundhir

Beyond spotlight: Inside the minds of IPL’s net bowlers

For the 27-year-old mystery off-spinner and net bowler with the Lucknow Super Giants, the IPL nets are less about being seen and more about observing. He calls his role that of a silent watcher, absorbing elite cricket up close. “You are constantly watching how they (other cricketers) prepare, think, react after a bad ball or a good one. It is like a live classroom,” he shares. Before every training session, one thought stays with him: “When Jasprit Bumrah was given such a chance, he turned it into an opportunity with hunger and is now a legend.” The experience, he adds, feels like “standing just outside the main stage, like a dress rehearsal before the real performance.” Although he is not in the playing XI, “but it is close enough to feel what it takes”. He continues, “You travel, eat, and stay with the team, and they treat you as part of the group,” hopeful that his IPL break, and eventually India, “is only a matter of time.” Abhishek Sharma gives me inputs every time I bowl: Sahejad Pathan

Beyond spotlight: Inside the minds of IPL’s net bowlers