Celebrating devotion through dance and music: Sant Shiromani Surdas Mahotsav

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 07, 2025 02:34 PM IST

The cultural celebration highlighted India’s spiritual richness and aimed to inspire a deeper connection to our cultural roots

A cultural evening which celebrated the 16th-century Bhakti poet Sant Surdas took place in the Capital recently.

Kathak performance by Diksha Rawat and Karthika Unnikrishnan
The event showcased the spiritual and artistic heritage of the revered saint through classical Indian dance and music. It kicked off with a mesmerising kathak performance by Diksha Rawat and Karthika Unnikrishnan, followed by a solo presentation by Rani Khanam.

The event also witnessed a performance by Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan, set to a traditional Varnam.

The highlight of the evening was a unique duet by Vaidyanathan and Khanam, interpreting a playful poem by Sant Surdas.

Speaking about the festival, Geetanjali Sharma, founder of the Mahotsav, shared, “The Surdas Mahotsav is not just a festival—it is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless wisdom and devotion of Sant Surdas. Through the universal language of music and dance, we endeavor to bring his poetic legacy closer to audiences across generations. This Mahotsav celebrates India’s spiritual richness and seeks to inspire a deeper connection to our cultural roots.”

Those present at the do were Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar and others.

