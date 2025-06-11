Chole bhature ranks among 'best breakfasts' in the world: Top Delhi-NCR reccos for a quick feast!

Taste Atlas recently came out with a list of the top 50 best breakfasts, curated from the world over. Of course India ranked in the list — not once, but thrice! The Maharashtrian misal came in at spot 18 with the versatile paratha coming in at 23. The best chole bhature spots in Delhi-NCR(Photo: Reddit)

Now chole bhature may have come in at a humble 32, but for a true-blue Delhite (or even a starry-eyed tourist), there's quite NOTHING like the holy chole bhature trail. Here are the top reccos definitely worth the sweltering detour!

Sitaram Diwanchand, Paharganj

Closest metro station: RK Ashram Marg

Price per plate: ₹120

Kwality Restaurant, Connaught Place

Closest metro station: Rajiv Chowk

Price per plate: ₹445 for chole; ₹115 for bhature

Baba Nagpal Corner, Lajpat Nagar

Closest metro station: Moolchand

Price per plate: ₹120

Nand di Hatti, Sadar Bazar

Closest metro station: Chandni Chowk

Price per plate: ₹50 to ₹100

Gole Hatti, Chandni Chowk

Closest metro station: Chandni Chowk

Price per plate: ₹70

Please note that the above mentioned establishments have in no way been presented in ascending or descending order of popularity. A Delhi veteran will be well aware of the ever-persisting chole bhature war, which just fails to crown a unanimously vetted punch-perfect plate. That being said, certain plates of chole bhature, such as that from Paharganj's Sitaram Diwanchand or the wildly popular Nagpal's in Lajpat Nagar, are quite literally infamous (!) for being life-changing.

There possibly couldn't be a bad plate of chole bhature in all of Delhi, given the capital's culinary history with the leavened, deep fried phulkas and its savoury, spicy, melt-in-your mouth accompaniment. So which plate of chole bhature are you zooming off to first?