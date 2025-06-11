Chole bhature ranks among 'best breakfasts' in the world: Top Delhi-NCR reccos for a quick feast!
Chole bhature supremacy now appears to be globally-acknowledged. A quick Delhi-NCR guide to the best spots
Taste Atlas recently came out with a list of the top 50 best breakfasts, curated from the world over. Of course India ranked in the list — not once, but thrice! The Maharashtrian misal came in at spot 18 with the versatile paratha coming in at 23.
Now chole bhature may have come in at a humble 32, but for a true-blue Delhite (or even a starry-eyed tourist), there's quite NOTHING like the holy chole bhature trail. Here are the top reccos definitely worth the sweltering detour!
Sitaram Diwanchand, Paharganj
Closest metro station: RK Ashram Marg
Price per plate: ₹120
Kwality Restaurant, Connaught Place
Closest metro station: Rajiv Chowk
Price per plate: ₹445 for chole; ₹115 for bhature
Baba Nagpal Corner, Lajpat Nagar
Closest metro station: Moolchand
Price per plate: ₹120
Nand di Hatti, Sadar Bazar
Closest metro station: Chandni Chowk
Price per plate: ₹50 to ₹100
Gole Hatti, Chandni Chowk
Closest metro station: Chandni Chowk
Price per plate: ₹70
Please note that the above mentioned establishments have in no way been presented in ascending or descending order of popularity. A Delhi veteran will be well aware of the ever-persisting chole bhature war, which just fails to crown a unanimously vetted punch-perfect plate. That being said, certain plates of chole bhature, such as that from Paharganj's Sitaram Diwanchand or the wildly popular Nagpal's in Lajpat Nagar, are quite literally infamous (!) for being life-changing.
There possibly couldn't be a bad plate of chole bhature in all of Delhi, given the capital's culinary history with the leavened, deep fried phulkas and its savoury, spicy, melt-in-your mouth accompaniment. So which plate of chole bhature are you zooming off to first?