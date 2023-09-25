Delhi University finally gets its Students’ Union: And... it’s a sweep, almost!

For students of Delhi University, the wait of more than three years finally ended yesterday, as they got their new union! The counting of votes and declaration of results at North Campus’ Faculty of Arts witnessed much-anticipated drama, despite the rain playing spoilsport for a brief time. Members of ABVP celebrated winning three out of four union posts near the Swami Vivekandand statue in Faculty of Arts, North Campus.(Raj K Raj/HT)

Present in the crowd that reassembled after the rain were students of DU and also activists of different parties as well as some former members of DUSU. Some danced to the beats of dhol as the skies were filled with confetti.

“Subah se hi humne taiyyari kar li thi. Even rain couldn’t deter our spirit. Humne toh jashn manaya! DU is our family and it feels like we’ve come home with the new students’ union.,” says Somesh Yadav, a second-year student of Ramjas College.

Adding to this, Jiny Jawa, a final-year student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, says, “The rain felt like a tide changer! Right before that, NSUI was leading and then, the rain swept the winds in ABVP’s favour... Waise toh Tushar bhaiyya eight years se ABVP ke liye kaam kar rahe hain, and the opposition was very strong. But still, he managed this feat because the students have faith in his work.”

Several alumni including former members of DUSU were present on campus when the vote counting was on. Among these was Amit Tanwar, former DUSU president (2016), who said, “After a long wait, DUSU got a new council, which is once again our very own.”

Students from across DU colleges began indulging in festivities even before the results were officially announced. Deepika, a final-year student of Lakhsmibai College, who was present among this frenzy said: “Tushar bhaiyya is like a young Arun Jaitley. He worked during Covid times like how Jaitley ji worked during the Emergency (1975-77), as DUSU president.”