Delhi's Phool waalon ki sair cancelled: Here's how the city's centuries old tradition will be missed…

“It is very disappointing not just for us, but for all those who attend every year. It is such a spirit of community that can be sensed in the air... It has made the year feel incomplete,” says Usha Kumar, general secretary of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan, which has been organising the festival since 1961.

For the first time in decades, Mehrauli will miss the fragrance, colour and community spirit of its iconic Phool Walon Ki Sair, the centuries-old festival that celebrates communal harmony. Held annually at Aam Bagh, the event has been cancelled this year after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) denied permission. This has left everyone involved with the festival in a state of dismay.

Decorated pankhas (fans) are carried during the Phool Walon ki Sair, which began as fulfilment of mughal ruler Begum Mumtaz Mahal's vow to walk to the shrine of Hazrat Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki in Mehrauli; for the return of her son Mirza Jahangir from exile. Jahangir had shot at the British Resident Sir Archibald Seton on his disapproval of the emperor’s choice of Jahangir as heir apparent over Bahadur Shah Zafar II.

The organisers confirm that the DDA has denied permissions for the festival claiming the venue falls under the Forest Department, while the department has clarified that the land is owned by the DDA.

Traditionally, devotees offer a floral chaadar and pankha at the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki and another pankha and chhatra at the Yogmaya Temple. Sneha Raj from Delhi University’s Miranda House Heritage Walk Society Raahi shares, “We were planning a walk during the festival. As students of history, we’ve learnt so much about it. The cancellation has left us all disappointed.” Iqbal, a third-generation phoolwaala from Mehrauli, adds, “Mahinon pehle hi hum phool pankhe banane lag jaate hain. Each design is made with care, using flowers like marigold and jasmine. This year, with the festival cancelled, it feels like our effort and heritage have both been left incomplete.”

The DDA officials haven't responded to our queries so far.