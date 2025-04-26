Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

My Love, Two years, countless memories, and still, you amaze me every day. Happy Anniversary! Thank you for choosing me, for growing with me, and for making life feel like poetry. Here’s to forever. Love Always, Vraj Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

My Baby, Every birthday of yours reminds me of the day I first held you, tiny, loud, and such a darling. You’ve grown into someone I admire deeply. Thank you for being a daughter I’m endlessly proud of and just stay this way my sweetheart. Love You, Mom

Himani, Tu waha, main yaha aur beech mein sirf poor WiFi aur missed calls ka pyaar hai. Kabhi lagta hai hum relationship mein nahin, network issues mein hain. But honestly, even from miles away, tumhara thought pop up karta hai, annoying, but somehow cute. I miss your face, your laugh, and fighting over maggi. Jaldi aajao, warna main officially pillow se baat karna shuru kar dunga. Kunal

Aduu, Thank you for being the kind of friend who just gets it with no explanations, no filters, just presence. You’ve seen me at my messiest and still stayed. That’s rare. I’ve laughed louder, cried easier, and grown deeper because of you. Life is a little brighter with you in it, and I’ll never take that for granted. With love and a hundred inside jokes. Your Chaos Buddy, Nikita

Hey Vishakha, No big reason for this message but just felt like telling you how much I appreciate you. In all the noise and madness around, you’re one of those rare people who somehow makes everything feel a little lighter, a little calmer. Even on the days you’re not feeling your best, you still manage to bring warmth and good vibes without even trying. That’s kind of your superpower. Yours, Viren

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction