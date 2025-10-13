Diwali 2025 | Card parties make a comeback to Delhi with a splash, pool theme rules

Diwali card parties are a vibe in Delhi-NCR. And when it's festive time then party revellers in teh Capital have to come up with something new and quirky. Matching their expectations are event organisers who are seeing an upswing in demand for poolside gettogethers vis a vis indoor Diwali card parties. Floating card games and poolside menus are popular choices for Diwali card parties this festive season. (File Photo: Tribhuwan Sharma/HT (For representational purposes only)) Splash of cards

Pool-themed card parties are making a splash this Diwali, emerging as the latest festive trend across Delhi-NCR.

Forget the regular living room card sessions. This Diwali, Delhi's party circuit is diving straight into the pool! “From floating card tables to booking private villas with pools, we are organising it all to add a cool twist to the traditional taash nights,” says Saurabh from Celebrate Occasions, adding, “Almost 75% of the bookings we’re receiving this year are for pool parties. Hosts want a private villa with a pool to accommodate at least 20–25 guests.” The wager is on decor, mood boards & Insta-perfect pics

Red-and-white themes and waterproof décor items are in high demand.

For the pool parties to make waves, the decor is the key. “Besides classic setups with candles and diyas, the red and white theme is really popular,” says event planner Megha Singh, explaining, “We kick off with our first party for the season today and have 15 such bookings lined up until Diwali.” Harsh Dhingra, from a store in Pitampura, informs: “The sale of card party decor items is very good this year! We’ve especially introduced products to match the theme of card parties. For the pool party-themed card parties, we’re offering waterproof products. From table mats designed in the theme of playing cards to tissues, cutlery and even casino-themed banners and decorations — a lot that can be used both indoors and for poolside get-togethers.” Food gets a playful twist, too!

Bite-sized treats are the top pick at Diwali parties this year, offering guests a convenient and mess-free way to snack while they play.

Card nights may be about the game, but the food is keeping up with the pool quotient. “Instead of the usual butter chicken and paneer, hosts now want playful, bite-sized food. Think cocktail-style golgappas, dim sum platters with desi fillings, and mithai reimagined as mousse shots,” shares Rhea Malhotra, a Gurugram-based caterer and home chef, adding, “We’re designing food that’s easy to carry around the pool, such as mini kathi rolls, pav bhaji sliders, chaat in little cones, and nachos with Indian toppings. This food looks good on Instagram and is also practical for the party vibe.” Vegas to Goa: Casino roulette at home

Casino-inspired decor is a popular choice for Diwali card parties.