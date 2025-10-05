Diwali 2025: Eat, play, shop at these Diwali melas in Delhi-NCR

This popular mela returns with 265 stalls selling handmade arts and crafts and even massage kiosks to provide you relief if you get tired shopping. “The highlight of the mela will be a fashion show where students of the foundation will turn models and take to the ramp wearing designs by autistic persons,” informs Swapna Malik, from the organising team. Where: Blind School Relief Association, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg When: October 11 to 17 Timing: 10.30am to 8pm

So, mark your calendars and must attend these melas that are promising to make the festive season a happening one for residents and tourists in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali.

Come Diwali and you crave for a complete makeover! From handicrafts to apparels, here’s where you can indulge in everything for yourself as well as your house while getting entertained.

At TerraFest 2025, 25 artisans have come together to showcases the centuries-old tradition of Indian terracotta art and craft. Organised by Delhi Blue Pottery Trust, it features a range of living heritage from the intricately painted pieces from Gujarat to animal-motif tiles from Odisha. Don’t miss the traditional cooking vessels here!

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

On till: October 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Shop & Chill This festive season, let culture entertain you and your family while you go shopping. Live puppet shows and performances by folk artists will take place amid booths selling jewellery, fragrances and home décor. According to Akshay Gupta, a member of the organising committee, “There will also be amusement rides and some entertainment for children.”

Where: Dilli Haat, Pitampura

When: October 11 to 13

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Of Grandeur & Self Reliance Themed on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this is the second edition of this Swadeshi mela that aims to serve as a vibrant platform for festivities, local businesses, culture and art. So go #VocalForLocal as you relish regional cuisines here while shopping for apparels, jewellery, and decor at around 500 stalls. In addition, there will be regional performers giving festive vibe to this mela celebrating India’s diversity.

Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad

On till: October 7

Timing: 10am to 10pm

An Ode to Crafts Of India Enter a sanctuary of handicrafts as 200 artisan groups from all over India bring treasures to Dastkar’s 13th anniversary of the Festival of Lights. Visitors may find beautiful Dhokra art and terracotta lamps among vendors displaying Sholapith flowers. Additionally, you can indulge in enamel, meenakari, banjara, and silver jewellery. The stage will be illuminated by the rhythms of fusion garba and dandiya raas, while the air will be filled with the aroma of Rajasthani and Lucknowi cuisines.

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

On till: October 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Rajasthan Comes To Delhi Celebrating Rajasthani culture and supporting rural livelihoods will be Tilonia Bazaar 2025. Handmade stationery, toys, leather bags, home linen, wooden trays and much more awaits here. The evenings will come alive with storytelling amid music and dance.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

When: October 10 to 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

For Nature’s Sake Intimate yet impactful will be The Bazaar with just 50 stalls showcasing artisanal pieces in the theme of sustainability. There will also be interactive workshops in traditional crafts and rangoli-making. “Anwar Khan Langa and group will perform in the evening,” informs Rohan Aggarwal, co-coordinator.

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Mela Dilon Ka... This Diwali Utsav will have 150 stalls and everything that makes a mela a must visit. Thrilling roller coasters and finger-licking food will ensure your cheer and glee stays through. At this one-stop festive extravaganza, visitors from all age groups can soak in the joy and energy of #FestiveVibe.

When: October 6 to 20

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Classical Approach From mehendi stalls themed around Karwa Chauth to food stall serving quintessential chaat, Tales of Diwali will be thoughtfully curated. Classical music and dance alongside workshops on Lippan and Madhubani arts will be there too. “Following our cultural roots, we are trying to create a mini India with artists from across the country,” says Hanika Arora, from the organising team.

When: October 9 to 12

Where: Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

Timing: Noon to 10pm