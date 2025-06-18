DU Admissions: CSAS portal opens, registrations begin; Here are some FAQs for aspirants hoping to get a confirmed seat

The first phase of Delhi University’s 2025-26 undergraduate admissions is officially live, with the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal opening up on Tuesday. With that, the college dream is finally starting to feel real for students who’ve been deep-diving into courses, anticipating cutoffs and swapping college wishlist screenshots late into the night. Now, as the admission hustle begins in full swing, a bunch of young aspirants open up about their hopes, plans — and the questions everyone’s secretly asking, some of which professor Haneet Gandhi, dean, admissions, DU, answers. The marathon for DU admission, for the session 2025-26, officially kickstarted on June 17 with the university opening the CSAS portal for registrations. (Photo: HT File (For representational purposes only))

Pranay Gupta aims to get into Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Pranay Gupta, a Greater Noida based DU aspirant shares: “Entrepreneurship is my jam and DU is where I want to build on it. In school itself I started working on a youth empowerment project and always dreamt of pursuing Bachelors in Business Management from no other place but Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. The placements here are amazing, and I already have a senior from a school there so I know I’ll have someone to guide me. I’m so excited thinking about starting a new chapter in my life.”

Allahabad based Khushi Goswami is an aspiring journalism student.

Khushi Goswami, a resident of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), says: “Journalism is what I’ve always wanted to do and there was never a doubt in my mind about opting for BA in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR). I remember hearing about it from my friends in Delhi way back when I was in mid-school and it just stuck. The college has such a strong reputation and I’d be super proud to become part of that legacy. I’ve grown up reading newspapers and watching the news and thinking one day I would want to be that person telling the news to everyone while I live it through the three fascinating years of college life.”

Eshaan Mandhyan from Prayagraj wishes to pursue BA (Prog) from Hindu College.

Eshaan Mandhyan, from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), says: “Sometimes the heart wants what the hometown can’t offer and that’s exactly why I originally planned to go for a BA LLB integrated course in my city, but I’ve always felt that the kind of exposure and personal growth Delhi University will offer me can’t be matched. I’m big on debates and chess, and I feel like being in DU will open up a whole new world for me as the opportunities become endless when you are part of such a prestigious university. So, I’m aiming for a BA (Prog) at Hindu College. I think it will fit the CUET score I’m expecting, and the best part is that I already have friends studying here so it should make my transition smoother.”

Have a query regarding admission? Check out these FAQs

Q. There have been password changing issues with the CSAS portal in the past. Has that been eased out and what to do if it still exists?

A. There will be no password changing issues. If one has forgotten their password, they can simply pick the change password option and do it. But, one cannot and should not share the credentials with anyone else, in any case, even in cases where one needs to change the password.

Q. How much would the preference list matter and would there be a possibility to get a completely different college from ones in my preference list?

A. The preference list is of utmost importance. Once the student lists their college and course preference, the allotment is done based on that and on the basis of merit. So students must be careful in ensuring that they are picking the correct combination of course-college that they want to get admitted to. If your combination of selecting the course and the college is valid then there is no likelihood that the allotment will be very different from what a candidate merits.

Q. How to check and ensure that I am eligible for admission through ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities) quota? What are the chances of getting a seat through it?

A. There are 14 categories of ECA and 26 categories of Sports mentioned in the CSAS application document. Whichever certificates are provided, in any of the categories applicable, will be counted valid and taken into consideration for a marking scheme that will thus allocate points for further selection of candidates suitable for the quota.

Inputs by Prof Haneet Gandhi, dean, admissions, DU

