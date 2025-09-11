DUSU Elections 2025: Campus or Cantt? DU's North Campus turned into fortress days ahead of September 18 polls

Delhi University’s North Campus resembles a high-stakes political battleground at present. The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are scheduled for September 18, and the nomination process kicked off on Wednesday. But present, on campus, were not just students but also 175 plus security personnel — including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces — deployed at various key points across the varsity. Such high vigilance, during a students' election season, is probably arranged for the first time especially during the nomination and campaigning days.

On barricaded streets, police officers stood at every corner and patrolled with tactical precision to maintain law and order. Inside the Faculty of Law, the campaign rallies unfolded under the watchful gaze of the authority. Raj, a final-year student of Kirori Mal College, said, “I didn’t expect to file my nomination under such a strict atmosphere. In the previous two years, I’ve campaigned for other student leaders but never expected to fight the elections in such a tense vibe. It took me 45 minutes just to get into the building because of all the security.”

Any signs of crowding, aggressive sloganeering, or scuffles were swiftly intercepted. Diya Mishra, a final-year BA (Prog) student from Ramjas College said, “I have not seen these many police officers on campus during DUSU elections ever before! This hardly feels like student elections, and has the full-fledged vibe of some political state elections.” And that comparison may not be far off as the campaign rallies unfolded at the Faculty of Law under the watchful gaze of the authority.