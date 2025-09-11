DUSU Elections 2025: Campus or Cantt? DU's North Campus turned into fortress days ahead of September 18 polls
Nominations for DUSU elections began on Wednesday, September 10, and North Campus saw more than 175 security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.
Published on: Sep 11, 2025 1:33 AM IST
By Karan Sethi
Delhi University’s North Campus resembles a high-stakes political battleground at present. The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are scheduled for September 18, and the nomination process kicked off on Wednesday. But present, on campus, were not just students but also 175 plus security personnel — including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces — deployed at various key points across the varsity. Such high vigilance, during a students' election season, is probably arranged for the first time especially during the nomination and campaigning days.
On barricaded streets, police officers stood at every corner and patrolled with tactical precision to maintain law and order. Inside the Faculty of Law, the campaign rallies unfolded under the watchful gaze of the authority. Raj, a final-year student of Kirori Mal College, said, “I didn’t expect to file my nomination under such a strict atmosphere. In the previous two years, I’ve campaigned for other student leaders but never expected to fight the elections in such a tense vibe. It took me 45 minutes just to get into the building because of all the security.”
Any signs of crowding, aggressive sloganeering, or scuffles were swiftly intercepted. Diya Mishra, a final-year BA (Prog) student from Ramjas College said, “I have not seen these many police officers on campus during DUSU elections ever before! This hardly feels like student elections, and has the full-fledged vibe of some political state elections.” And that comparison may not be far off as the campaign rallies unfolded at the Faculty of Law under the watchful gaze of the authority.
Informing about the security arrangements in North Campus, Devendra Singh Oberoi, Station House Officer (SHO), Maurice Nagar, informed, “This year we have received specific guidelines from the High Court against defacement and damage and overall conduct during the elections. We are following all those guidelines of law. There are around 60 police personnel deployed from the Maurice Nagar Police Station (40% lady officers), 105 from the para military primarily at the Proctor’s Office, DUSU office, VC’s office and the Arts Faculty... If any fines or arrests have to be made, it would only be after a case is registered and with due enquiry.”