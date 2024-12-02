Menu Explore
Gram it: Blues skies, finally? Delhiites get a respite from ‘very poor’ AQI

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2024 03:41 AM IST

Check out our picture of the day with a stunning shade of the Delhi sky! November's last weekend saw several Delhiites exploring the city's historical beauty.

This recent view of the blue skies over Safdarjung Tomb, during the evening hours, is one to behold especially at a time when the air pollution has been responsible for shrouding several iconic monuments in the Capital of late. On November 30, at 7am, the AQI in the city was recorded at 349, which marked an improvement from the previous days, though continuing to remain in the ‘very poor’ category during the last weekend of November.

A view of the Safdarjung Tomb amid smoggy sky in the Capital. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT )
A view of the Safdarjung Tomb amid smoggy sky in the Capital. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT )

 

