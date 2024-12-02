Gram it: Blues skies, finally? Delhiites get a respite from ‘very poor’ AQI

This recent view of the blue skies over Safdarjung Tomb, during the evening hours, is one to behold especially at a time when the air pollution has been responsible for shrouding several iconic monuments in the Capital of late. On November 30, at 7am, the AQI in the city was recorded at 349, which marked an improvement from the previous days, though continuing to remain in the ‘very poor’ category during the last weekend of November.

A view of the Safdarjung Tomb amid smoggy sky in the Capital. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT )