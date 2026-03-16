Haryanvi swagger meets soulful Bollywood at ARSD College’s Tide fest

Those attending Tide, the annual cultural fest of Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, experienced two contrasting musical moods over the three-day celebration. While the opening night brought high-energy Haryanvi beats that had students jumping and singing along, the final evening slowed things down with a soulful performance that turned the crowd into one big sing-along. Varun Jain (left), Komal Chaudhary (centre) and Amanraj Gill (right) took over the stage at ARSD College’s fest over the three days. (Photos: Photos: Raajessh Kashyap and Shantanu Bhattacharya/ HT)

A Haryanvi takeover The opening day of the fest on March 11 turned into a full-blown Haryanvi party as singers Komal Chaudhary and Amanraj Gill took over the stage one after the other.

Komal kicked off the evening with popular tracks like Mahila Mittar, Over Confidence and Kaat, instantly drawing students closer to the stage and setting the tone for a high-octane night. “Usually we vibe to Bollywood music at most college fests around campus, but this was a different energy altogether. Nothing can match the atmosphere that Haryanvi music can create,” says Tushar Rooprai, a final-year student of Ramjas College. The excitement continued as Amanraj Gill stepped up next, performing hit numbers such as Hopeless and Gaadi Paache Gaadi.

A special moment on stage The final evening of Tide struck a very different note as singer Varun Jain took the stage, bringing a mellow, romantic vibe to the fest. One of the biggest moments of the evening came when the singer invited a student from the audience to join him on stage for a duet of Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum (Stree 2). With his arm around the student’s shoulder, Jain encouraged him through the song while the crowd cheered and clapped in support.

“The way Varun and the crowd cheered for me made it unforgettable. I don’t think I’ll ever experience something like this again. I am an aspiring singer and this has given me so much confidence,” says Satyam Anand, a second-year student of ARSD College.

“Ye aap sab students ki wajah se hai ki yeh show itna achha ho paaya hai. I hope all of you enjoyed it as much as I did,” said singer Varun Jain, bringing the curtains down on Tide

-Story by Pawan Arora

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