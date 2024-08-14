 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2024 05:51 PM IST

The day of Aug 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai

Catch It Live on 15 August 2024
Catch It Live on 15 August 2024

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: The Threads That Connect

Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony

When: August 5 to September 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Blues Pop ft Saurav Bhardwaj

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 August 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On