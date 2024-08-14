HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 August 2024

#Staged What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai Catch It Live on 15 August 2024

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: August 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: The Threads That Connect

Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony

When: August 5 to September 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Blues Pop ft Saurav Bhardwaj

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

