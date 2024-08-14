HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 August 2024

#StagedWhat: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai NaiWhere: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: August 15Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #ArtAttackWhat: The Threads That ConnectWhere: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence ColonyWhen: August 5 to September 6Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines) #TuneInWhat: Blues Pop ft Saurav BhardwajWhere: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, GurugramWhen: August 15Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Daily Ka Kaam Hai ft Aakash GuptaWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: August 15Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction