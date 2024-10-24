HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 October 2024

#ArtAttack
What: Spectrum
Where: Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO
When: October 25 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Diwali Bash ft Sunanda Sharma
Where: World Street by Omaxe, Sector 79, Faridabad
When: October 25
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#DelhiTalkies
What: Great Bombay Circus
Where: Near Japanese Park, Sector 9, Rohini
When: October 2 to November 1
Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: ₹200
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)
#TuneIn
What: Indian Ocean Live
Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram
When: October 25
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Benaras—Saree Exhibition
Where: Gallery 1, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
When: October 21 to 26
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line)