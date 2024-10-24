Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 24, 2024 11:13 PM IST

The day of Oct 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Spectrum

Catch It Live on 25 October 2024
Catch It Live on 25 October 2024

Where: Artizen Art Gallery, Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

When: October 25 to 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Diwali Bash ft Sunanda Sharma

Where: World Street by Omaxe, Sector 79, Faridabad

When: October 25

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#DelhiTalkies

What: Great Bombay Circus

Where: Near Japanese Park, Sector 9, Rohini

When: October 2 to November 1

Timing: 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: 200

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)

#TuneIn

What: Indian Ocean Live

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Pearl Lane, Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram

When: October 25

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Benaras—Saree Exhibition

Where: Gallery 1, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 21 to 26

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

