Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Thursday, June 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Expulsion

Catch It Live on Thursday, 26 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 26 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)   

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: Natkhat Utsav 2025 

Where: Gallery A & B, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg 

When: June 24 to 26 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Ace Ventura Live

Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: June 26

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)  

 

#CineCall 

What: Crimean Tatar Flag Day | Haytarma 

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate 

When: June 26 

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#LitTalk 

What: Babelfish Book Meet | The Dangers of Smoking in Bed ft Mariana Enriquez & Megan McDowell 

Where: Planterie, Building #4, Panchsheel Park, N Block Market 

When: June 26 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: babelfish.bookclub@gmail.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas Metro Station (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 26

Timing: 5pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)  

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition – Teej Special

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini 

When: June 26 & 27 

Timing: 10am to 8pm  

Entry: Free  

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2025
