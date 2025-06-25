HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2025
Thursday, June 26 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Expulsion
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Natkhat Utsav 2025
Where: Gallery A & B, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg
When: June 24 to 26
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Ace Ventura Live
Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: June 26
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Crimean Tatar Flag Day | Haytarma
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: June 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Babelfish Book Meet | The Dangers of Smoking in Bed ft Mariana Enriquez & Megan McDowell
Where: Planterie, Building #4, Panchsheel Park, N Block Market
When: June 26
Timing: 6pm
Entry: babelfish.bookclub@gmail.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas Metro Station (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 26
Timing: 5pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition – Teej Special
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: June 26 & 27
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)