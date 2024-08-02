HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 August 2024
The day of Aug 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Ripples of Reflection
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 1 to 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Indu
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Professor of Tomfoolery ft Kenny Sebastian
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: August 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Wazir Patar Live
Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road
When: August 3
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: Dance of Eternity
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: August 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Tarang – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Aggarwal Bhawan, Block B, Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, Rohini
When: August 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)