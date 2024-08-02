 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2024 05:38 PM IST

The day of Aug 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Ripples of Reflection

Catch It Live on 3 August 2024
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 1 to 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Indu

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Professor of Tomfoolery ft Kenny Sebastian

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: August 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Wazir Patar Live

Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road

When: August 3

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#StepUp

What: Dance of Eternity

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: August 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Tarang – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Aggarwal Bhawan, Block B, Prashant Vihar, Sector 14, Rohini

When: August 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Follow Us On