HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 August 2024

#ArtAttack Catch It Live on 30 August 2024

An artwork by artist Ruchi Chadha which would be on display.

What: The Lotus Bloometh

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)



#TuneIn

What: Soz Khwani ft Askari Naqvi

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: August 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)



#Staged

What: Wazir

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)



#CineCall

What: The Animal People

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: August 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)



#JustForLaughs

What: Abish on Stages After Ages ft Abish Mathew

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)



