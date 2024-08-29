 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 29, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 30 August 2024
Catch It Live on 30 August 2024
An artwork by artist Ruchi Chadha which would be on display.
An artwork by artist Ruchi Chadha which would be on display.

What: The Lotus Bloometh

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 27 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Soz Khwani ft Askari Naqvi

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: August 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
 

#Staged

What: Wazir

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: August 30

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
 

#CineCall

What: The Animal People

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: August 30

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Abish on Stages After Ages ft Abish Mathew

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 August 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On