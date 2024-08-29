HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: The Lotus BloomethWhere: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 27 to 31Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Soz Khwani ft Askari NaqviWhere: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, SaketWhen: August 30Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #StagedWhat: WazirWhere: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus MargWhen: August 30Timing: 7.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #CineCallWhat: The Animal PeopleWhere: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28When: August 30Timing: 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro) #JustForLaughsWhat: Abish on Stages After Ages ft Abish MathewWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: August 30Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction