HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 06, 2024 06:07 PM IST

The day of Aug 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#DelhiTalkies 

What: 28th Delhi Book Fair & 24th Stationery Fair

Catch It Live on 7 August 2024

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Hall 12 & 12A, Pragati Maidan

When: August 7 to 11

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Gate 10) 

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Arts of Amaltas

Where: K-14/11, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: August 5 to 15

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

 

#TuneIn

What: Sukoon 2.0 ft Salman-Zaman

Where: Ministry of Sound India, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: August 7

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, Gurugram

When: August 7

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Sitara by Vani

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 5 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

