HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 August 2024

#DelhiTalkies What: 28th Delhi Book Fair & 24th Stationery FairWhere: Bharat Mandapam, Hall 12 & 12A, Pragati MaidanWhen: August 7 to 11Timing: 10am to 6pmEntry: Free (Gate 10) Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Arts of AmaltasWhere: K-14/11, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, GurugramWhen: August 5 to 15Timing: 11am to 5pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro) #TuneInWhat: Sukoon 2.0 ft Salman-ZamanWhere: Ministry of Sound India, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, NoidaWhen: August 7Timing: 9pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh GujralWhere: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, GurugramWhen: August 7Timing: 9pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Sitara by VaniWhere: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi HouseWhen: August 5 to 7Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)