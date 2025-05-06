Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, May 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Soul on Canvas

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 7 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 7 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: April 8 to May 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar | Dhrupad Recital by Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Delhi Nritya & Sangeet Mahotsav | Shashikant Pathak (Pakhawaj)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft The Aakaar Band

Where: Moire Cafe Lounge & Bar, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38A, Noida

When: May 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Jalsa – Travel Edit ’25

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: May 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 May 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On