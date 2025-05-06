HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 May 2025
Wednesday, May 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Soul on Canvas
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: April 8 to May 16
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar | Dhrupad Recital by Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Delhi Nritya & Sangeet Mahotsav | Shashikant Pathak (Pakhawaj)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: May 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft The Aakaar Band
Where: Moire Cafe Lounge & Bar, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38A, Noida
When: May 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Jalsa – Travel Edit ’25
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: May 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)