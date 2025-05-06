HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: Soul on Canvas Catch It Live on Wednesday, 7 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: April 8 to May 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar | Dhrupad Recital by Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Delhi Nritya & Sangeet Mahotsav | Shashikant Pathak (Pakhawaj)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft The Aakaar Band

Where: Moire Cafe Lounge & Bar, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38A, Noida

When: May 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Jalsa – Travel Edit ’25

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: May 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

