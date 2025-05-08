HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 May 2025
Friday, May 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Power of Energy – An Exhibition by Nilansu Bala Sasamal
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: May 8 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: The Chunhyang – Opera based on Chunhyangjeon
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), 25A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: May 9
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Manzil Band Live
Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh
When: May 9
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Anveshana 2025 – 2nd International Conference on Performing Arts
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: May 8 & 9
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Hindi Cinema and Pakistan: Screening the Idea and the Reality – Ira Bhaskar, Amit Khanna, Nishat Haider, Prof Kamayani Kumar, Prof Meenakshi Bharat & Jasleen Vohra
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 9
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sit Down Ashish ft Ashish Vidyarthi
Where: Pacific D21 Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka
When: May 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21