Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 08, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Friday, May 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Power of Energy – An Exhibition by Nilansu Bala Sasamal

Catch It Live on Friday, 9 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: May 8 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#CineCall 

What: The Chunhyang – Opera based on Chunhyangjeon 

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), 25A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV 

When: May 9 

Timing: 2pm  

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: Manzil Band Live 

Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh 

When: May 9 

Timing: 9.30pm 

Entry: www.district.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

 

#LitTalk 

What: Anveshana 2025 – 2nd International Conference on Performing Arts 

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House 

When: May 8 & 9 

Timing: 5pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

What: Book Discussion | Hindi Cinema and Pakistan: Screening the Idea and the Reality – Ira Bhaskar, Amit Khanna, Nishat Haider, Prof Kamayani Kumar, Prof Meenakshi Bharat & Jasleen Vohra

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: May 9 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Sit Down Ashish ft Ashish Vidyarthi  

Where: Pacific D21 Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka  

When: May 9 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

