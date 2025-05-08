HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 May 2025

#ArtAttack What: Power of Energy – An Exhibition by Nilansu Bala Sasamal Catch It Live on Friday, 9 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: May 8 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: The Chunhyang – Opera based on Chunhyangjeon

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), 25A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: May 9

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Manzil Band Live

Where: Resaca, 7 Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh

When: May 9

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Anveshana 2025 – 2nd International Conference on Performing Arts

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 8 & 9

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Hindi Cinema and Pakistan: Screening the Idea and the Reality – Ira Bhaskar, Amit Khanna, Nishat Haider, Prof Kamayani Kumar, Prof Meenakshi Bharat & Jasleen Vohra

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 9

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Sit Down Ashish ft Ashish Vidyarthi

Where: Pacific D21 Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka

When: May 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21

