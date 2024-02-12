HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 12
The day of February 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Let the shine of gems and richness of culture keep you bright against the blues that this Monday has to offer!
#Staged
What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Behind the ‘Seen’
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, 11 Lodi Estate
When: Feb 7 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector-14, Dwarka
When: Feb 12
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Bees Saal Baad
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aadi Mahotsav
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: Feb 10 to 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Nakshatra 2024
Where: Hall No 7 ABC & 7E, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg (Gate 4)
When: Feb 10 to 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹20
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
