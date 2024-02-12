 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 12 - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 12

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 12

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2024 01:44 AM IST

The day of February 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Let the shine of gems and richness of culture keep you bright against the blues that this Monday has to offer!

Catch It Live on February 12
Catch It Live on February 12

#Staged

What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Behind the ‘Seen’

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, 11 Lodi Estate

When: Feb 7 to 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector-14, Dwarka

When: Feb 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Bees Saal Baad

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aadi Mahotsav

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: Feb 10 to 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Nakshatra 2024

Where: Hall No 7 ABC & 7E, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg (Gate 4)

When: Feb 10 to 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: 20

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

