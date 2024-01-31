HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 31
The day of January 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Looking for something exciting to do today? Here's all that you must check out, in the culture scene, to make the most of the last day of this cold January!
#ArtAttack
What: Mobile Museum
Where: Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar
When: Jan 31
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Santoor Recital ft Divyansh H Srivastava
Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
What: Talvin Singh Live
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Sundar Nagar
When: Jan 31
Timing: 3pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Invoking the River
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: LOL Weekdays ft Chirag Panjwani, Neeti Palta & Inder Sahani
Where: Guftagu Cafe, Opposite DLF City Court, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: Jan 31
Timing: 7.30 pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Sikandarpur Metro Station
#TuneIn
What: Anoushka Shankar Live in India
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex
When: Jan 31
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Haman Hai Ishq Mastana
Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, New Ranjeet Nagar
When: Jan 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)