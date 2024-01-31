 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 31 - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 31

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 31

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 02:19 AM IST

The day of January 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Looking for something exciting to do today? Here's all that you must check out, in the culture scene, to make the most of the last day of this cold January!

Catch It Live on January 31
#ArtAttack

Organised by Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre Delhi, this art event marks the 111th birth anniversary (which was on January 30) of Indian-Hungarian painter Amrita Sher-Gil.
What: Mobile Museum

Where: Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar

When: Jan 31

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill | Santoor Recital ft Divyansh H Srivastava

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Talvin Singh Live

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Sundar Nagar

When: Jan 31

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Invoking the River

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs


What: LOL Weekdays ft Chirag Panjwani, Neeti Palta & Inder Sahani

Where: Guftagu Cafe, Opposite DLF City Court, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: Jan 31

Timing: 7.30 pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sikandarpur Metro Station

#TuneIn

What: Anoushka Shankar Live in India

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex

When: Jan 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Haman Hai Ishq Mastana

Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, New Ranjeet Nagar

When: Jan 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shadipur (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

