 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 27 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 27

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Assumptions

Catch It Live on June 27
Catch It Live on June 27

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

When: June 26 to 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Anjali Raju

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Blues ft Jive Can

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: June 27

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#CineCall

What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Raise Ravens

Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 27
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On