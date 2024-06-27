HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 27

#ArtAttack
What: Assumptions
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!
When: June 26 to 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Anjali Raju
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Blues ft Jive Can
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: June 27
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Celebrating Spain's Iconic Film Directors | Raise Ravens
Where: India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)