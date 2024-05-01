HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 1
The day of May 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Kinaara Live
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: May 1
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Détente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody
Where: Travancore Palace, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: May 1 to 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Wednesday Comedy Nights ft Mohak, Kaustubh, Adesh and Onkar
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: May 1
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Silk and Cotton Fab
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House
When: April 27 to May 5
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)