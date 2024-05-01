 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 1 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 1

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Kinaara Live

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: May 1

Timing: 9pm 

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Détente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody

Where: Travancore Palace, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: May 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Wednesday Comedy Nights ft Mohak, Kaustubh, Adesh and Onkar

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: May 1

Timing: 8pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Silk and Cotton Fab

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House

When: April 27 to May 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

