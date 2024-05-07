HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 7
The day of May 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#CineCall
What: Habitat Film Festival | Nellier Kotha
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 3 to 12
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Nritya Mahotsav | Kathak Recital ft Shobha Koser
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: May 6 to 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar | Dhrupad Recital ft Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Wow Carnival
Where: DDA Ground, Paschim Vihar, Near Radisson Blu
When: May 1 to 31
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ₹100
Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar (West) (Green Line)