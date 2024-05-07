 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 7 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 7

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of May 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#CineCall

What: Habitat Film Festival | Nellier Kotha

Catch It Live on May 7

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free) 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Nritya Mahotsav | Kathak Recital ft Shobha Koser

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 6 to 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn

What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar | Dhrupad Recital ft Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Wow Carnival

Where: DDA Ground, Paschim Vihar, Near Radisson Blu 

When: May 1 to 31

Timing: 5pm

Entry: 100

Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar (West) (Green Line) 

 

