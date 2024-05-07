HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 7

#CineCall What: Habitat Film Festival | Nellier Kotha Catch It Live on May 7

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 3 to 12

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.habitatworld.com (Registration Free)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Nritya Mahotsav | Kathak Recital ft Shobha Koser

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 6 to 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: In Memory of Ustad Nasir Zahiruddin Dagar | Dhrupad Recital ft Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Wow Carnival

Where: DDA Ground, Paschim Vihar, Near Radisson Blu

When: May 1 to 31

Timing: 5pm

Entry: ₹100

Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar (West) (Green Line)

