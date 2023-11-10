close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 11

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 11

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 11:00 PM IST

The day of November 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's not just the Diwali weekend that has brought cheer and high spirits among most of us, but also the cultural scene in the city. So take a pause from gorging on sweets, and check out these events in Delhi:

Catch It Live on November 11
Catch It Live on November 11

#ArtAttack

Artist Atul Bhalla's works are displayed at this solo exhibition.
Artist Atul Bhalla's works are displayed at this solo exhibition.

What: Auscultation: False Clouds and Real Deluges–I

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: November 2 to December 1

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Guy Velvet is a Delhi-based band that performs dance blues songs.
Guy Velvet is a Delhi-based band that performs dance blues songs.

What: Guy Velvet Live

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: November 11

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli is best known for his dark humour and unique observations.
Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli is best known for his dark humour and unique observations.

What: Madhur Virli Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: November 11

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

