HT City Friday Jam: Tech Panda x Kenzani weave electro-folk magic in Gurugram

The DJ duo had everyone singing, dancing, and vibing along as they gave a twist to popular tracks like Dil La Liya Beparwah De Naal, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja, and O Mara O Mara.

A killer mix of folk, Hindi classics, and electronic beats ruled DJ duo Tech Panda x Kenzani’s performance this weekend at the HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam, presented by Cantabil with festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh, Instax, Bingo Mad Angles & Bingo Tedhe Medhe, and health partner Paras Health.The audience had a blast with their hands in the air, swaying to the rhythmic tunes.

“Performing at an open event that welcomes people of all ages, from all walks of life, was an unforgettable experience,” said Tech Panda x Kenzani, adding, “It was unlike anything we had experienced before, giving us the opportunity to connect with an entirely new audience.”

Manganiar Rais Khan, who joined the duo and took the performance a notch higher, delivered soulful folk tunes while playing the Rajasthani instrument, morchang. But when he took to beatboxing, the audience went into an absolute frenzy!