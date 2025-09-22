Edit Profile
    HT City Friday Jam: Tech Panda x Kenzani weave electro-folk magic in Gurugram

    Season 10 of this annual music fiesta saw a new high when Gurugram witnessed a fusion of electronic rave with folk tunes by Tech Panda x Kenzani.

    Updated on: Sep 22, 2025 10:29 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    A killer mix of folk, Hindi classics, and electronic beats ruled DJ duo Tech Panda x Kenzani’s performance this weekend at the HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam, presented by Cantabil with festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh, Instax, Bingo Mad Angles & Bingo Tedhe Medhe, and health partner Paras Health.The audience had a blast with their hands in the air, swaying to the rhythmic tunes.

    Rupinder Nanda (Tech Panda) and Kedar Santwani (Kenzani) headlined week 3 of HT City Friday Jam. (Photo: HTBS)
    Rupinder Nanda (Tech Panda) and Kedar Santwani (Kenzani) headlined week 3 of HT City Friday Jam. (Photo: HTBS)

    The DJ duo had everyone singing, dancing, and vibing along as they gave a twist to popular tracks like Dil La Liya Beparwah De Naal, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja, and O Mara O Mara.

    The audience cheered on as the artistes belted out their popular tunes.
    The audience cheered on as the artistes belted out their popular tunes.

    “Performing at an open event that welcomes people of all ages, from all walks of life, was an unforgettable experience,” said Tech Panda x Kenzani, adding, “It was unlike anything we had experienced before, giving us the opportunity to connect with an entirely new audience.”

    Manganiar Rais Khan, who joined the duo and took the performance a notch higher, delivered soulful folk tunes while playing the Rajasthani instrument, morchang. But when he took to beatboxing, the audience went into an absolute frenzy!

    Rais Khan, renowned percussionist and folk musician, also joined the duo on stage.
    Rais Khan, renowned percussionist and folk musician, also joined the duo on stage.

    “Jis tarah audience mere liye shor macha rahi thi, meri beatboxing ke liye taaliyan maar rahi thi, bahut special feel hua,” said the artiste from Jaisalmer, adding, “I love techno music and the crowd loved its fusion with folk.”

    To have a club-like atmosphere under the sky, with tall skyscrapers surrounding the venue, was a whole new vibe for me. Ishita Lamba, Marketing strategist from Delhi

    “Tech Panda x Kenzani once again proved why they’re considered pioneers of the genre,” said Sahil Arora, a marketing consultant. Palak Shukla, an IT professional, said, “My friends grooved throughout the evening, and now we are planning to come for the next Friday Jam, too!”

    Emcee for the show, Ravin Kundu.
    Emcee for the show, Ravin Kundu.
    I vibed to their techno beats and even had a dance-off, in front of the stage during beatboxing by the folk artiste. Sahil Arora, Marketing consultant from Noida

