HT City Friday Jam: Tech Panda x Kenzani weave electro-folk magic in Gurugram
Season 10 of this annual music fiesta saw a new high when Gurugram witnessed a fusion of electronic rave with folk tunes by Tech Panda x Kenzani.
Updated on: Sep 22, 2025 10:29 AM IST
By Karan Sethi
A killer mix of folk, Hindi classics, and electronic beats ruled DJ duo Tech Panda x Kenzani’s performance this weekend at the HT City & DLF CyberHub Friday Jam, presented by Cantabil with festival partner Monkey Shoulder, Merch, Music & Co, associate partners Zappfresh, Instax, Bingo Mad Angles & Bingo Tedhe Medhe, and health partner Paras Health.The audience had a blast with their hands in the air, swaying to the rhythmic tunes.
The DJ duo had everyone singing, dancing, and vibing along as they gave a twist to popular tracks like Dil La Liya Beparwah De Naal, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja, and O Mara O Mara.
“Performing at an open event that welcomes people of all ages, from all walks of life, was an unforgettable experience,” said Tech Panda x Kenzani, adding, “It was unlike anything we had experienced before, giving us the opportunity to connect with an entirely new audience.”
Manganiar Rais Khan, who joined the duo and took the performance a notch higher, delivered soulful folk tunes while playing the Rajasthani instrument, morchang. But when he took to beatboxing, the audience went into an absolute frenzy!
“Jis tarah audience mere liye shor macha rahi thi, meri beatboxing ke liye taaliyan maar rahi thi, bahut special feel hua,” said the artiste from Jaisalmer, adding, “I love techno music and the crowd loved its fusion with folk.”
To have a club-like atmosphere under the sky, with tall skyscrapers surrounding the venue, was a whole new vibe for me.
Ishita Lamba, Marketing strategist from Delhi
“Tech Panda x Kenzani once again proved why they’re considered pioneers of the genre,” said Sahil Arora, a marketing consultant. Palak Shukla, an IT professional, said, “My friends grooved throughout the evening, and now we are planning to come for the next Friday Jam, too!”
I vibed to their techno beats and even had a dance-off, in front of the stage during beatboxing by the folk artiste.
Sahil Arora, Marketing consultant from Noida