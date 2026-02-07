HT City Unwind 2026: Home chefs get their celebrity moment with Chef Tarun Sibal and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Prestige presents HT City Foodies Signature Kitchen powered by Zappfresh.com brought chefs Tarun Sibal and Harpal Singh Sokhi together with home chefs and food lovers at HT City Unwind 2026, blending flavour, humour and hands-on cooking. Both chefs had the Delhi crowd cheering as home chefs joined them on stage to learn, cook, taste and laugh their way through signature dishes.

From dahi puri to Amritsari macchi and hearty laughs, Day 1 (February 7) of The fifth edition of Autotope presents HT City Unwind - The Ultimate Food & Music Carnival presented by co-presented by Krasa co-powered by Zappfresh.com and Prestige at Delhi's Jawarlal Nehru Stadium was all thing namak shamak and heart food!

Tarun Sibal brings Delhi’s favourite flavours Chef Tarun Sibal, returning to HT City Unwind for the third time, kicked things off with Delhi’s most-loved comfort food, chaat. He began his session with dahi puri, instantly winning over the audience.

Calling the city’s palate “phenomenal”, Sibal invited home chefs on stage, turning the demo into a lively, interactive experience filled with banter, jokes and enthusiastic tasting.

He followed it up with Amritsari macchi in a brown butter reduction, paired with his signature peeli chutney and finished with homemade tomato butter, a winter-friendly dish with unmistakable sarson notes.

He also had the crowd laughing as he shared a family anecdote: “Mera beta meko number deta hai jab bhi main khana batata hun. Mujhe kabhi 8 se zyada nahin mile. Kabhi bahut khush ho gaya toh maybe 8.5!”

Explaining his menu, he said, “Chaat is loved across India, so had to have that. Plus looking at the weather, the machchi in winter with sarson ka swaad had to be an item. HT City Unwind is always a pleasure and the home chefs are so wonderful. They loved it and I loved cooking alongside them.”

Home chefs steal the spotlight Among those on stage was home chef Vaishali Arora, a homemaker from Paharganj, who enjoyed both dishes despite dietary boundaries at home.

Keeping the mood light, chef Sibal joked about “Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday” vegetarians, adding, “Jo bhi khao khushi se khao.”