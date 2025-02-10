India U19 women's cricket team: Believe in yourself, and world will recognise your spirit

The India U-19 women’s cricket team has done it again! The girls in blue successfully defended their International Cricket Council (ICC) under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title in Malaysia recently. Right from the get-go, their confidence and determination were evident, and it all came to a head in the final, where they beat South Africa by nine wickets, clinching the trophy in style. The winning moment after India team lifted the U19 Women's T20 World Cup upon defeating South Africa in the finals, and becoming champions for a second consecutive time.(Photo: X)

Back home now, the team's captain Niki Prasad reflects on what made this victory possible. “Before the final, I gathered the team and said, ‘Let’s go out there and dominate. Play with freedom, enjoy every moment.’ And when we held that beautiful trophy, we knew we had created something truly special,” she shares with a smile.

Prasad also shares the powerful message she and her teammates learned along the way: “For me, the biggest lesson is — no matter who you play for, always give your 100%. Your teammates deserve it, and so do you. Cricket has taught us so much. There were highs and lows during the tournament, but we promised ourselves we wouldn’t fear failure. We stuck together.”

Parunika Sisodia, the left-arm spinner, who finished as the tournament’s fourth highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets, agrees wholeheartedly: “Girls, never listen to what others say! Believe in yourself, and the world will have no choice but to recognise your spirit and determination.”

Sisodia, a 19-year-old from Delhi also expressed delight over getting a chance to hear from her idol, former Indian women's team captain, cricketer Mithali Raj. Sisodia says, “When we first started playing the game, a lot of us looked upto Mithali Raj. So after the final, when she called and congratulated us and said some words of encouragement for our future, it was a truly special moment!"

“We danced in the dressing room to live every moment of this victory,” Prasad tells us while reflecting on the journey ahead. Signing off on an aspirational note, she adds: "This was special, but now all of us want to replicate this when we play for the national team. There’s still more to achieve.”

Karnataka's Niki Prasad led the Indian team to a successful title defence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(Photo: X)

Spinner Parunika Sisodia became the tournament's fourth highest wicket taker.(Photo: X)

