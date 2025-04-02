IPL 2025: This is ridiculous! Delhi Capitals fans upset as first two home games held at Visakhapatnam

The Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) is in full swing, so much so that the entire nation is caught up in cricket fever. But not everyone is celebrating, especially not the many fans of Delhi Capitals (DC) who are unhappy over the scheduling of the team’s home matches outside the Capital. Expressing their frustration over the fact that DC’s first two home games were allocated to Visakhapatnam instead of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi -- which has left them with a chance to catch only five home matches instead of the usual seven -- several fans share their disapproval that they wouldn’t get to see their team play in the city until April 13! Delhi Capitals played their first two home games of the season against LSG and SRH in Vizag. (Photo: Noah Seelam/AFP)

Waiting for more than three weeks into the season, to cheer on their fave team is too much for many! “The whole charm of the IPL is getting to rally behind and celebrate your city’s team. It’s an incredible feeling of unity! But what’s the point if we’re forced to watch our home games on TV with the action miles away in Vizag? It takes away from the excitement and has dampened the start of the season for us,” says Vishesh Bajaj, a Delhi-based entrepreneur.

Another Delhi team fan, Kunal, a Noida-based marketing associate, adds, “How ridiculous it is that almost a month of IPL will be over before we get to see DC play at home! This is exactly why Delhi has never been able to build a strong fan base. I was so thrilled when my favourite player KL Rahul joined the team, but that excitement is already fading.”

Disgruntled supporters have even taken to social media to vent their views. “Vizag should never be a home game for Delhi,” wrote one fan, while another questioned, “We don’t even get to watch our team at our own ground? Why would Delhi support its team!?” Some desperate to know the reasoning behind the scheduling and unable to find answer took to AI, “A user of X asked AI tool Grok, “Why is Delhi Capitals playing in Vizag and not Delhi as their home ground?”

There were also reports stating that the unavailability of the ground in Delhi, due to some renovation, led to this. But refuting all these claims, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA)’s spokesperson PK Soni tells us: “It’s not true! The Delhi team of IPL is very happy with the condition of the ground here, and is looking forward to return to play for the remaining home games... I believe the team’s management has close association with the city of Visakhapatnam, and hence the team played there. Even last year the team played there like last year, and nothing else.”

