LSR fest Tarang'25: Sufi songs, shayari by Delhi-based Nizami Brothers woos DU students and faculty on campus

Friday evening turned soulful as Sufi tunes filled the campus of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR). Around 4,000 students, from Delhi University’s various colleges, gathered and sang along as the artiste duo Nizami Brothers took the stage for the finale of LSR’s annual cultural fest, Tarang’25. Nizami Brothers — Akbar Nizami and Gufran Nizami — performed at Lady Shri Ram College's annual cultural fest Tarang'25. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Afreen Afreen

Students from various DU colleges who gathered at LSR fest, danced their hearts out on popular Sufi songs. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“Bade laa-javaab hain aap sab,” exclaimed the performers onstage as they took to sing some timeless hits like Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli; 2005), Ye Tune Kya Kiya (Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara; 2013), and Afreen Afreen, to name a few. Their musical notes resonated with the audience. “At most college fests, we are used to hearing pop songs or Punjabi numbers. It was refreshing to witness a soulful Sufi evening for a change,” says Rhiti Grewal, a student of Kamala Nehru College (KNC), adding, “My friends and I will always cherish this evening as we completely forgot about our usual stress of studies and exams!”

A Sher for Princi’s Charm

Nizami Brothers’ recited a sher praising the beauty and charm of LSR's acting principal.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The singers continued to regale the crowd with their shayari, in between their gayaki. At one point, they even asked the students to stay quiet and requested the faculty to sing, in jest, the lines Na Chedo Humein, Hum Sataye Hue Hain.

Then came a moment that elicited the loudest cheer as these singers dedicated a sher to praise the charm of LSR’s acting principal, Kanika K Ahuja. After the performance, Ahuja told us, “The Nizami Brothers’ performance was absolutely mesmerising! They created an enchanting atmosphere that captivated the students and faculty alike. Their energy was infectious, and left us all singing, dancing, and completely immersed in the magic of the moment.”

