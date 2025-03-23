Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LSR fest Tarang'25: Sufi songs, shayari by Delhi-based Nizami Brothers woos DU students and faculty on campus

ByKaran Sethi
Mar 23, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Lady Shri Ram College's fest witnessed everything soothing from Bollywood's popular Sufi numbers to qawwalis and even sher-o-shayari, courtesy Nizami Brothers  

Friday evening turned soulful as Sufi tunes filled the campus of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR). Around 4,000 students, from Delhi University’s various colleges, gathered and sang along as the artiste duo Nizami Brothers took the stage for the finale of LSR’s annual cultural fest, Tarang’25.

Nizami Brothers — Akbar Nizami and Gufran Nizami — performed at Lady Shri Ram College's annual cultural fest Tarang'25. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Nizami Brothers — Akbar Nizami and Gufran Nizami — performed at Lady Shri Ram College's annual cultural fest Tarang'25. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Afreen Afreen

Students from various DU colleges who gathered at LSR fest, danced their hearts out on popular Sufi songs. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Students from various DU colleges who gathered at LSR fest, danced their hearts out on popular Sufi songs. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“Bade laa-javaab hain aap sab,” exclaimed the performers onstage as they took to sing some timeless hits like Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli; 2005), Ye Tune Kya Kiya (Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara; 2013), and Afreen Afreen, to name a few. Their musical notes resonated with the audience. “At most college fests, we are used to hearing pop songs or Punjabi numbers. It was refreshing to witness a soulful Sufi evening for a change,” says Rhiti Grewal, a student of Kamala Nehru College (KNC), adding, “My friends and I will always cherish this evening as we completely forgot about our usual stress of studies and exams!”

A Sher for Princi’s Charm

Nizami Brothers’ recited a sher praising the beauty and charm of LSR's acting principal.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Nizami Brothers’ recited a sher praising the beauty and charm of LSR's acting principal.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The singers continued to regale the crowd with their shayari, in between their gayaki. At one point, they even asked the students to stay quiet and requested the faculty to sing, in jest, the lines Na Chedo Humein, Hum Sataye Hue Hain.

Then came a moment that elicited the loudest cheer as these singers dedicated a sher to praise the charm of LSR’s acting principal, Kanika K Ahuja. After the performance, Ahuja told us, “The Nizami Brothers’ performance was absolutely mesmerising! They created an enchanting atmosphere that captivated the students and faculty alike. Their energy was infectious, and left us all singing, dancing, and completely immersed in the magic of the moment.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On