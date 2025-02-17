National Games gold medallist Jonathan Anthony: My mom and anime are two driving forces behind my success

He’s all of just 15 years old, but Jonathan Anthony didn’t flinch even for a sec as he stood on the firing line during the recent National Games at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun; to compete against some of the biggest names in the sport. Must note that list of participants here included Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh! But by the time the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event came to an end, the younger shooter had not only impressed but stunned everyone by clinching the gold medal with an outstanding 240.7 in the final. Representing Karnataka, Jonathan Anthony secured the gold medal at the recently concluded Men’s 10m Air Pistol event in Uttarakhand.(Photo: Facebook)

“I won’t lie — I was nervous seeing the seasoned Olympians preparing for their game. I felt the weight of the moment,” says the young lad from Karnataka, recalling the moment when his mum’s words echoed in his mind: “I remembered my mother had said, ‘Never give up and always look to learn in any situation’. That instantly calmed me down, and from that point on I just believed in myself and shot, with freedom in my mind.”

For Anthony, his mom (Ancy) has been a guiding light. A former inter-college shooter in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), she has not only taught him the technical aspects of the sport but also the mindset needed to succeed. “My mom has been with me every step of the way. She has not just helped me with shooting, but also taught me how to approach life with strength and resilience. Her support means everything to me,” he adds.

Jonathan's mother, Ancy is a former NCC shooter and been a constant support in her son's sporting career.

But there’s another source of inspiration for Jonathan — anime. It’s a love he has carried with him, even when he stood on the stage facing a lot of pressure. “Anime gives me peace and it fuels my inner strength. It teaches me how to be the best version of myself, and how to push through challenges. When I think about it, my mom and anime are the two driving forces behind my success,” he adds with a smile, sharing that he infact celebrated his victory, “By watching anime! My mom was kind enough to let me extend my screen time, just this once,” he laughs as the joy of his triumph shines through.

Despite tales of his resounding success across the country, this young fellow remains grounded and focused sharing how his “passion for shooting” is matched only by his dedication to studies. “The very next day after the final, I opened my books. My Xth class board exams are coming up and I don’t want to compromise on my marks,” he says with a sense of responsibility that is certainly beyond his years. Soon dreams of becoming world no 1 overcome his determination and he adds with unwavering optimism and pride for the nation: “LA (Olympics) 2028 is my dream! I don’t just want to be there, I want to bring India the gold!”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction