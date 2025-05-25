Operation Sindoor theme to rule Delhi Ramlilas in 2025, during the Dussehra festivities in September-October

Post the recent India-Pakistan border tensions, the war might have been averted but citizens continue to look for ways to ensure the efforts of our soldiers are never forgotten. As a mark of tribute, several Ramlila committees across Delhi-NCR have decided to honour the Armed Forces during this year's theatrical staging of the Ramayana, ahead of the Dussehra festivities. Ramlilas, themed on Operation Sindoor, are being planned this year between September 22 and October 3. Here's a glimpse of some popular actors who performed in Luv Kush Ramlila last year. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT and AFP)

During a special meeting conducted on Friday, by Shri Ramlila Mahasangh – an organisation representing approximately 850 Ramlila committees across the Capital – four proposals were put forth. The first among these was to pay homage to Indian soldiers through thematic tableaux and/or the screening of a documentary.

We don't want the people to forget about what our Armed Forces have done for our country and us. - Mahender Nagpal, president, Ashok Vihar Ramlila Committee

Arjun Kumar, president, of the association and Lav Kush Ramlila, shares: “We invited 200 out of the 850 big and small Ramlila committees from across the city. Unanimously, all of them agreed ki humein is saal Ramlila mein apni saina ka shaurya – which we witnessed during Operation Sindoor – woh stage par dikhana chahiye. We have sent out a message to all Ramlila committees to either present a tableau themed on the Army’s bravery, as part of the Ramlila they organise, or screen a short film of about 15-20 minutes that we will be providing. Some Ramlila committees have also promised to depict the efforts of our Armed Forces through plays.”

This year, the Ramlilas in Delhi will be staged for 12 days – one day more than usual – from September 22 to October 3, with Dussehra being marked on October 2. “Tab tak kaafi time ho jayega, aur logon ko humein bhulne nahi dena ki humari sena ne humare liye kya kya kiya hai,” shares Mahender Nagpal, president of the Ashok Vihar Ramlila Committee. He adds: “Like the Tiranga Yatra was recently organised in honour of our soldiers, this too is our way of keeping their sacrifices alive in public memory. And that’s precisely why we have resolved to accomplish this through Ramlilas this year… Jab Ramlila ke stage par yeh message chalaya jayega tab logon tak humari baat pahunch payegi… Our nation wants peace but is fully capable of striking when threatened.”

