Operation Sindoor | Why the name matters! Know dos and don'ts for Civil Defence Drill or Crash Blackout

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The precision attack came in direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead — in front of their families. The operation’s name carries profound symbolism. ‘Sindoor’, the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women, became a poignant emblem of loss after several women were widowed in the attack. One image gripped the nation: Himanshi Narwal, a newlywed, sat in shock beside the body of her husband, 26-year-old naval officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed after the terrorists reportedly confirmed his religion.

A digital screen displayed the words, Operation Sindoor, during a press briefing by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in New Delhi on 7 May 2025. (Photo: AFP)