Operation Sindoor | Why the name matters! Know dos and don'ts for Civil Defence Drill or Crash Blackout
In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The precision attack came in direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead — in front of their families. The operation’s name carries profound symbolism. ‘Sindoor’, the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women, became a poignant emblem of loss after several women were widowed in the attack. One image gripped the nation: Himanshi Narwal, a newlywed, sat in shock beside the body of her husband, 26-year-old naval officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed after the terrorists reportedly confirmed his religion.
Here’s how you can be prepared and prevent panic in the event of another nation-wide Civil Defence Drill or if a Crash Blackout occurs:
Dos
- Familiarise yourself with the sounds and meanings of air raid sirens; long wails are alerts, while short bursts signify an all clear.
- Install blackout curtains or blinds at home and learn to operate without lights during a potential blackout. Make sure all outdoor lights are switched off.
- Turn off or cover all light sources, as well as electronic devices such as televisions, phones and tablets. Avoid phones unless necessary to keep communication lines free in case of emergencies.
- Avoid stepping outdoors if not needed; if you happen to be outside when drills begin, proceed to the nearest shelter. This can be a designated safe zone, a basement or an underground car park.
- Teach children the basics of emergency response: dropping low and covering one’s head, identifying safe spaces at home, school or in the neighbourhood. Practise first aid techniques for minor injuries and CPR.
- Practise an evacuation plan with members of your household — ensure everyone knows their role.
- Students should not leave their school or college buildings when sirens go off and instead take cover under desks. Hostellers should switch off all lights if a blackout occurs.
- Prepare an emergency kit with essentials, including identification documents, emergency contact numbers, a torch, medicines, snacks and water.
Don’ts
- Avoid spreading misinformation or rumours about civil defence drills.
- Avoid sharing sensitive information about local facilities on social media. Also avoid photographing and posting about drills online.
- Do not interfere with camouflaging activities or enter restricted areas cordoned off for the drills.
- Do not block pathways or stop to collect extra belongings during the drill; avoid taking private vehicles — unless instructed — to prevent roadway congestion. Do not take shortcuts or bypass safety measures.