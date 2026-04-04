Principal vs students at Delhi University's Hansraj College as artist ban sparks fest row

With top artists performing across colleges this fest season, Delhi University campuses have been buzzing with music and crowds. But as the calendar nears its finale, a standoff between the principal and student union has cast a shadow over Hansraj College’s fest, Confluence, scheduled for April 8 and 9. Hansraj College’s fest, Confluence is scheduled for April 8 and 9.

The student union alleges that the college committee had initially asked them to raise sponsorships and then decide on an artist based on the funds collected. However, after securing sponsorships, they were informed just days before the fest that no artist would be permitted to perform.

“Three months ago, we were told to raise funds and then bring in an artist within our budget. We raised around ₹12 lakh and began talks with singer Navjot Ahuja,” says student union president Abhijeet Singh. “Now we’re being told that artists aren’t allowed due to discipline concerns. We had even signed a memorandum giving us autonomy to plan the fest. ” adds another union member.

Countering the claim, principal Rama says the idea of bringing in an artist was never formally discussed. “Hosting an artist is not as straightforward as it often leads to issues of outsiders breaking in and overcrowding, which puts the safety of students under threat. Even last year, we didn’t have one. Such performances often lead to overcrowding and outsiders entering campus, which raises safety concerns. We have 60 cultural societies, and we would rather have them lead the fest,” she says.