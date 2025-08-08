Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Virat Kohli's jersey to evil eye charm, which rakhi design are you buying today?

ByKaran Sethi
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 10:32 pm IST

Astronaut, evil eye, and many other quirky designs in rakhis have flooded Delhi markets. Here's a peak into the colourful choices for every kind of sibling bond

From rakhis shaped like sneakers and scooters to ones in evil eye theme, cameras, and even astronaut charms, Delhi-NCR markets are bursting with colour, variety, and creativity. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, here's a lowdown on what all you can find in popular city markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market and whole market of Sadar Bazar. Must know, there’s something for every sibling bond — quirky, traditional or thoughtful!

Rakhis in various designs and themes have taked over Delhi’s markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 9.(Photos: Manoj Verma and Karan Sethi/HT)
Has astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s visit to the International Space Station sparked a new cosmic craze? It seems so as this Rakhi season astronaut-themed rakhis are shooting straight to the top! Price: ₹90
The evil eye design remains a classic pick for sisters who want to keep their brothers protected from all things negative. Price: ₹125
Got a sibling who is all about bakbak? Quirky rakhis with cheeky taglines celebrate the endless chatter and playful banter between brothers and sisters. Price: ₹90
And for siblings who love riding through life together, a scooter-themed rakhi promises a fun and carefree vibe. Price: ₹50
If you sibling is always on the move, match their unstoppable energy with a sneaker-themed rakhi. Price: ₹100
For die-hard cricket fans, jersey-themed rakhis inspired by none other than Virat Kohli are flying off the shelves. Price: ₹130
For the brother who’s always behind the lens, capturing every moment, a camera-themed rakhi is a picture-perfect choice. Price: ₹75
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Virat Kohli's jersey to evil eye charm, which rakhi design are you buying today?
Follow Us On