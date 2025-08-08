Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Virat Kohli's jersey to evil eye charm, which rakhi design are you buying today?

Astronaut, evil eye, and many other quirky designs in rakhis have flooded Delhi markets. Here's a peak into the colourful choices for every kind of sibling bond
From rakhis shaped like sneakers and scooters to ones in evil eye theme, cameras, and even astronaut charms, Delhi-NCR markets are bursting with colour, variety, and creativity. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, here's a lowdown on what all you can find in popular city markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market and whole market of Sadar Bazar. Must know, there’s something for every sibling bond — quirky, traditional or thoughtful!