Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Virat Kohli's jersey to evil eye charm, which rakhi design are you buying today?

From rakhis shaped like sneakers and scooters to ones in evil eye theme, cameras, and even astronaut charms, Delhi-NCR markets are bursting with colour, variety, and creativity. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, here's a lowdown on what all you can find in popular city markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market and whole market of Sadar Bazar. Must know, there’s something for every sibling bond — quirky, traditional or thoughtful!

Rakhis in various designs and themes have taked over Delhi’s markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 9.(Photos: Manoj Verma and Karan Sethi/HT)