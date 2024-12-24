Shaan thrills IIT Delhi's Alumni Meet with musical thesis on pyaar, sings songs like Chand Sifarish, Hey Shona and more!

Shaan captivated the audience at IIT Delhi’s alumni meet RenDeja Vu 2024, a gathering that brought alumni from various batches together. The event also marked the silver jubilee reunion of the batch of 1999, celebrating 25 years since their graduation. Shaan belted out songs from movies like Don (2006) and Om Shanti Om (2007)

Dressed in black, Shaan made a dramatic entry à la Shah Rukh Khan, tweaking the lyrics of Main Hoon Don (Don, 2006) to Main Hoon Shaan, earning instant cheers from the crowd. Channeling his inner superstar, he belted out high-energy performances of songs like Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om and Deewangi Deewangi from SRK Starrer, Om Shanti Om (2007), much to the delight of the audience.

Shaan made his entry on the improvised song, Main Hoon Shaan.

“Mere saamne sab bacche lag rahe hain! Ye sab toh batch of '99 hai, main toh batch of '93 hoon!” quipped Shaan, sparking laughter. He then performed nostalgic hits such as Subah Ho Gayi Maamu (Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 2003) and Bum Bum Bole (Taare Zameen Par, 2007), connecting with both older alumni and the younger crowd.

Shaan also claimed that even though the students at IIT Delhi were one of the best in the country, he has done a thesis that no one else here has, and shared his playful thesis on “pyaar", demonstrating its four stages: first sight, falling in love, disappointment, and acceptance. He paired each stage with songs like the crowd favourite, Chand Sifarish (Fanaa, 2006), Jab Se Tere Naina (Saawariya, 2007), Woh Ladki Hai Kahan (Dil Chahta Hai, 2001), Hey Shona (Ta Ra Rum Pum, 2007), Aao Milo Chalen (Jab We Met, 2007), and Chaar Kadam (PK, 2014) among others.

The audience had the time of their lives as Shaan performed foot tapping numbers one after another!

Each performance was met with thunderous applause and the evening concluded with the audience begging for more as Shaan left them reliving their golden days through his magical musical journey.

