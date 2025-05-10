Storm fallout: Delhiites, are uprooted trees damaging your cars and calm? Here’s what you can do

The thunderstorms that have been keeping Delhi-NCR cool of late, have brought some rain and more concern regarding falling trees. Recently, in south Delhi’s Sheikh Sarai, a massive tree was ripped uprooted by the sheer force of the wind and lifting a car parked nearby into the air, literally hanging against its trunk! A similar scene was witnessed in areas such as Vasant Kunj and Najafgarh where another vehicle ended up deeply lodged under a fallen tree. According to news reports, over 100 trees were uprooted in a recent storm in the city. NDMC has been catering to the complaints of uprooted trees in central parts of Delhi. (Right) A grab from the video showing wreckage caused by an uprooted tree in south Delhi's Sheikh Sarai.(Photo: Rak J Rak/HT and Instagtam)

Among the residents who witnessed the chaos firsthand was Deepjot Singh, a Lajpat Nagar-based entrepreneur, who says, “My car wasn’t even parked under a tree, just near one. Yet, a massive branch cracked my windshield during the thunderstorm. It’s really distressing because I was stuck and didn’t even know whom to call for help in such a situation.”

A tree near NITI Aayog Bhawan, on Sansad Marg in central Delhi, was found uprooted on Friday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of rain and strong winds surfacing true this weekend, the Delhi government has launched a unified emergency helpline,311, to streamline rain related complaints. Even if the residents are not sure what department their area falls under, they can now call this single number, and the system will automatically route the issue to the appropriate department, whether it’s the NDMC, MCD, PWD, or DDA.

In the eventuality of a damage of a storm, an NDMC official advises: “If a tree falls or appears unstable, call the NDMC control centre at 1533. Our nearest on-ground team usually reaches within 15 to 20 minutes. If anyone notices a tree that stands weak and could fall, we can also coordinate with the forest department to get permissions in case it must be removed.”

But that’s not all for in case your car gets crushed under a tree, due to a storm, you must note that it’s not advisable to approach it immediately. “If a tree falls on the front bumper, stay away in all possibility,” says, Ajit Singh Kumar, a Noida-based car mechanic, adding, “People don’t know this and often in shock approach their vehicle without realising that there’s a strong chance of sparks erupting from the engine, which can lead to fire that can be dangerous. Another precautionary measure can be to keep a fire extinguisher handy while approaching a car crushed from behind. This way at least you can be sure to not end up hurting yourself.”

What to do if your car gets crushed by a tree?

Before winds gain momentum, report weak or leaning trees to NDMC immediately at 1533.

During storms or high-wind alerts, avoid parking vehicles under trees

Post storm/heavy rain, lodge complaints of any damage at the unified emergency helpline 311.

If a tree falls on the front bumper, call car mechanic and avoid taking matters in your own hands.

