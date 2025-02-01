Union Budget 2025: Young professionals share their expectations, wish for better jobs and tax reforms

With the Union Budget 2025 set to be announced today, young professionals from the city want the focus to be on bettering employment opportunities, skill development, and towards reducing price inflation on their favourites such as caramel popcorn! Young professionals share their wishlist for the Union Budget, to be announced on February 1.

Rochelle Selvey hopes there are no more price hikes because of increased taxes.

Rochelle Selvey, 32, Service Advisor

"My wish for the government is to keep the prices of things I love affordable. My favourite caramel popcorn was recently in the news, and I really hope nothing else I love gets caught up in price hikes. I’m already tired of eating salted popcorn — I deserve that sweet, caramel-y treat after working such long aviation hours."

Gaurav Goyal is pushing for the need for rationalisation of tax rates.

Gaurav Goyal, 35, Chartered Accountant

“As a chartered accountant, I work with a diverse clientele. I have noticed a pressing need for the rationalisation of tax rates. So, I feel income taxation should start at least at ₹10 lakhs, in light of growing inflation. The current threshold of ₹7 lakh leaves many struggling. The government should consider raising the minimum taxable income in line with the average pay increase.”

Shipra Baduni is hoping for more governmental spending on boosting civic education

Shipra Baduni, 30, Impact Sector Professional

“India is one of the youngest countries in the world, but when it comes to youth civic engagement, we’re still a little under the radar. So, I’m hoping the government focuses on boosting civic education in schools and colleges. and sets aside funds to involve young people in decision-making.”

Steve Paul is rooting for affordable industry-aligned training programs.

Steve Ebenezer Paul, 31, Software Engineer

“2025 has been all about AI, and with its rapid growth — DeepSeek just entered the race. The industry demands constant upskilling. Without affordable, industry-aligned training programs, many young professionals like me risk falling behind in the global job market. So, the Budget’s allocation for digital skills can help the youth in this field.”

Fayeza Rahman is hopeful that bettering the infrastructure will remain the focus of this year's budget.

Fayeza Rahman, 28, Copywriter

“I really hope that this time the government focuses less on freebies and allocates funds to things that truly matter in the long term! The roads in my area are constantly being dug up for one reason or another, making it a major inconvenience. So, I hope they’d prioritise on improving infrastructure — roads and transportation. With this, I feel we can create lasting benefits for everyone.”

