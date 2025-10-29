HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 October 2025

What: 7th Ibtida | Colour of Saurangi – A Saurang Ensemble ft Murad Ali Khan, Shahnawaz Ali, Subhan Ali, Rehan Ali, Mohd Tabish, Karan Saurang, Prabhjeet Kaur, Amaan Ali Khan (Tabla), Fakhroddin Ghaffari (Percussions) and Jyotirmoy (Keyboard)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Song of the Clay Pot – My Journey with the Ghatam