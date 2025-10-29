Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 October 2025

    Wednesday, October 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 6:11 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: 7th Ibtida | Colour of Saurangi – A Saurang Ensemble ft Murad Ali Khan, Shahnawaz Ali, Subhan Ali, Rehan Ali, Mohd Tabish, Karan Saurang, Prabhjeet Kaur, Amaan Ali Khan (Tabla), Fakhroddin Ghaffari (Percussions) and Jyotirmoy (Keyboard)

    Gram it: Devotees perform early morning rituals, on Tuesday, during Chhath Puja festivities in the Capital. (Photo: ANI )
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 29

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Song of the Clay Pot – My Journey with the Ghatam

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: October 29

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: 11am to 7pm

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #CineCall

    What: The Dirty Sky (Director: OP Srivastava)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 29

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Kahani Kavita Aur Rangmanch (Director: Sachin Gupta)

    Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Mandi House

    When: October 29 & 30

    Timing: 7.30pm & 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Swati Sachdeva & Gurleen Pannu

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 29

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

