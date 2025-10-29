HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 October 2025

What: 7th Ibtida | Colour of Saurangi – A Saurang Ensemble ft Murad Ali Khan, Shahnawaz Ali, Subhan Ali, Rehan Ali, Mohd Tabish, Karan Saurang, Prabhjeet Kaur, Amaan Ali Khan (Tabla), Fakhroddin Ghaffari (Percussions) and Jyotirmoy (Keyboard)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Song of the Clay Pot – My Journey with the Ghatam
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: October 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: The Dirty Sky (Director: OP Srivastava)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road