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Weekend Planner (August 29 and 30): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for August 29 (Saturday) and August 30 (Sunday).

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 15:39:15 IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

At the theatres this weekend, watch Toxic featuring actors Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.
At the theatres this weekend, watch Toxic featuring actors Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Toxic

Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria

Tony

Cast: Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Emilia Jones

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Rajasthani Food Festival

Where: Food Exchange - Novotel New Delhi, Aerocity

Time: 7pm to 10.45pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Love, Death & Ketchup Ft. Varun Grover

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

Time: 8pm

Parabola of Dance — Performance & Process 2026

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

SUNDAY

Standing Up Ft. Kunal Kamra

Where: Bellavino, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 7pm

Lenny Pearce’s Kid’s Concert

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President’s Estate

Time: 4pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

EKKA Tour 2026 Ft. Niladri Kumaar  

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

Time: 7pm

Chaar Diwaari & Dhanda Nyoliwala Live

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

Time: 5pm to 11pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

South Side Story Ft. The Raghu Dixit Project

Where: KD Jadhav Stadium, IG Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO

Time: Noon

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Girls-Only Play Party

Where: Dace Club, RK Puram

Time: 8am to Noon

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (August 29 And 30): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (August 29 And 30): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
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