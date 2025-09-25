Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekend Planner (September 27-28): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for September 27 and 28.

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 2:23 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In theatres

    From Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound to Sachet-Parampara's mellifluous tunes, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for September 27 and 28.
    From Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound to Sachet-Parampara's mellifluous tunes, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for September 27 and 28.

    Time: All day

    Homebound

    Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor

    One Battle After Another

    Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor

    The Smashing Machine

    Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten

    They Call Him OG

    Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das

    BITE STOP

    Saturday

    A Culinary Celebration of Navratri

    Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

    Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 11pm

    Sunday

    A Feast of Festive Classics

    Where: Loya, Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri

    Time: 12.30pm to 2.45pm and 7pm to 11pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Scintillating Sinners of Chicago

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

    Time: 7.30pm

    Sunday

    Shabd Leela ft. Gunjan Saini

    Where: P-TAL, The Kunj, Vasant Kunj

    Time: 6pm

    Navratri Special Sunday Market

    Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    Time: 1pm to 9pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    John Oinam Live

    Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

    Time: 9pm

    Farookh: The Show

    Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

    Time: 8pm to 9pm

    Sunday

    Sachet-Parampara Live

    Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

    Time: 7pm

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Run Rave Plunge

    Where: District 9, Sector 33, Noida

    Time: 6.30am

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Weekend Planner (September 27-28): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Weekend Planner (September 27-28): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes