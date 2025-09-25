Weekend Planner (September 27-28): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX Saturday-Sunday Where: In theatres From Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound to Sachet-Parampara's mellifluous tunes, this week has a lot to offer. Check out HT City's weekend planner for September 27 and 28. Time: All day Homebound

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor One Battle After Another

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor The Smashing Machine

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten They Call Him OG

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das BITE STOP Saturday A Culinary Celebration of Navratri

Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 11pm Sunday A Feast of Festive Classics

Where: Loya, Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Chanakyapuri Time: 12.30pm to 2.45pm and 7pm to 11pm PLAY DATE Saturday Scintillating Sinners of Chicago Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House Time: 7.30pm Sunday Shabd Leela ft. Gunjan Saini

Where: P-TAL, The Kunj, Vasant Kunj Time: 6pm Navratri Special Sunday Market

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road Time: 1pm to 9pm GROOVE IT Saturday John Oinam Live

Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II Time: 9pm Farookh: The Show

Where: OddBird Theatre, 9, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur Time: 8pm to 9pm Sunday Sachet-Parampara Live

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle Time: 7pm POWER HOUR Sunday Run Rave Plunge