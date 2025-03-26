Woman's story of kind Rapido driver in Delhi wins hearts online, Reddit users call him 'pookie'; post goes viral

While women's safety in Delhi-NCR is often a matter of debate — especially when it comes to taking cabs and travelling alone — with several incidents shared of complaints and harassment, a recent incident has led to smiles and praise. Reddit user praises Rapido bike driver on social media, post viral (Photo: Reddit (For representational purposes only))

This pleasant narrative was shared by Reddit user Savings_Diamond_4368 on the Delhi subreddit, who spoke about feeling safe in the Capital. In the now-viral post, OP (the original poster) speaks about how she was left stranded since her phone was not in a working condition. Relying on help from strangers, including shop owners and local vendors, to get in touch with her family members back home. That's when the driver booked through ride hailing app Rapido stepped in.

Her post on feeling safe in the city

She wrote on Reddit, “I shifted to delhi recently. The day i shifted, my phone was not in working condition so i was taking phones from random shop or chai tapri owners to book rapido and to call home to update them. ( some were thinking that i will run with the phone so were excusing by saying that no recharge😂) When the rapido owner came to know that i don't have phone and have to find pg, he was in 40's, he said that this place that you booked rapido for, looks gloomy and not safe. He said you are alone in this city so i will wait till you get the pg and the owner reaches the pg. (He said that i too have daughter at home, so i wouldn't mind spending my other half hour or more here, if you reach safely and settle down)”

Due to her phone not working, OP had no option but to rely on her family to transfer the money via UPI. However, the kind driver asked her not to trouble her family: “I didn't have gpay and just a 500 note with me so i called my mom to gpay on his no. He said don't worry i will earn more in the day, if you are not able to pay. But hence proved: good people exists because of bad people 🙃 (Humanity still exists)”

Reddit stans ‘pookie’ driver

Her post has garnered praise and appreciation for the Rapido driver, with one user saying, “good men exist in our society also”. Another joked, “Some men are absolute pookies ngl”. One remarked, “I hope you tipped him good😇welcome to Delhi.”

One user also narrated her own pleasant experience: “I remember I took a private cab once and the driver uncle forgot the route and took me to the wrong place by mistake. After the ride ended he got out and apologised to me saying he forgot it by mistake and I'm like his daughter so he didn't want to take me through shady areas.”

However, others cautioned OP to still be safe when stepping out. A user commented, “But still you gotta be safe . It sounds very dangerous to be in a city you don't know anyone and on top of that your phone is not working either.”

This one filled our hearts with joy, much like the user who commented, “Delhi is my true love!”

