All that was trending in the food world in 1999

As we turn 25 this year, we look back at all that was trending in the food world — whether desi or videshi — back in 1999. From choco lava cake to cosmo, here’s what was droolworthy. Cosmopolitan Cocktail caught everyone’s attention worldwide

Joy of foaming

Making culinary foam using fluid gels in savoury and sweet dishes to elevate the look of the dish became a rage back then. Chef Ferran Adrià introduced the concept, which became popular only in the late 2000s.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Fitter, functional and better!

Time magazine dubbed the low-carb diet the ‘It’ diet on the cover of November 1999. Simultaneously, the focus shifted to functional food, making people eat dishes that had offered additional health benefits like protection from diseases, promoted growth, etc.

For the love of chocolate!

Globally, French chocolate souffle was getting a brand new makeover with choco lava cake, which was first made by a New York-based chef. Meanwhile, in India, the craze for the sinful, irresistible hot chocolate fudge continued to grow at popular eateries such as Nirula’s and Giani’s.

What were the celebs eating?

A biochemist named Barry Sears invented a new diet, Zone Diet, which claimed to help drop fat and reduce inflammation faster. It became an instant hit in late ’99 as celebs like Jennifer Aniston tried it out. It is basically a diet where a person is required to eat 30% protein, 30% fat and 40% carbohydrate.

The famous Cosmopolitan

The popular rom-com series, Sex and the City, that began in 1998 was a game-changer for its fresh, vibrant content. Among the myriad of things made popular by the Fab Four from the show, the Cosmopolitan Cocktail caught everyone’s attention worldwide. The pretty, pink drink was everywhere the gang of girls went and eventually became a rage in the beverage industry.