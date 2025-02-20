Menu Explore
Cold, rainy morning got you feeling extra grubby? You have to try this Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe!

ByAalokitaa Basu
Feb 20, 2025 01:05 PM IST

With the rain projected to come down heavy today between the spurts of sun soaking, you don't need another excuse to try out this scrumptious Amritsari recipe

Morning rains, especially when the winter season is trying to hold onto its last few days tight, can really crank up the lethargy in the body. And with lethargy, come the oddly-timed hunger pangs. This week, instead of fighting them or slugging through the day, simply give in! This Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe is perfect with some bread, last night's leftover rotis or even some steaming hot rice if you really feel called to carb it out today. So let's get cooking.

This Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe will drive all your rainy morning woes away!(Photo: Kunal Kapoor)
Amritsari paneer bhurji

Ingredients: For besan and dahi mixture — dahi - 1 cup, coriander powder - 1tsp, red chilli powder - 1tsp, garam masala - 1/2tsp, pav bhaji masala - 1tsp, amchur powder - 1/2tsp, haldi - 1/2tsp; paneer - 350 to 400gms, chopped tomatoes - 3, chopped onion - 2, chopped ginger and garlic - 1tsp each, green chillies - 2, butter - 2tbsps, oil - 1tbsps, some fresh coriander, a splash of milk (to adjust consistency); separately — oil - 2tbsps, besan - 2tbsps, kasuri methi - 1tsp, kashmiri red chilli powder - 1/2tsp, salt to taste

Method: Add your dahi in a bowl, followed by the coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, pav bhaji masala, amchur powder and haldi and whisk well till nearly lump free. Add oil to a hot pan followed by the besan, kasuri methi and Kashmiri red chilli powder and whisk till completely blended and cooked through — about 2 to 3 minutes. Add this to the dahi mixture and whisk well again. Now in a separate pan, add oil followed by the butter and let it slightly brown. Saute the chillies, ginger and garlic. Once a little brown and crispy, add in the onions and cook till they start turning pink. Then in go the tomatoes, followed by some salt to taste. Cook this for 3 to 4 minutes. Now add in the besan and dahi mixture and cook for 5 to 6 minutes. Mash the paneer over this and add in the coriander, followed by the milk. Give this all a good stir and you're done.

(recipe from Spoons of Dilli)

Are you already whipping up this delicious breakfast fix?

