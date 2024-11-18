Avartana joins iconic food grail at ITC Maurya

ITC Maurya’s commitment to food philosophy of curating concepts rooted in deep research, mindful sourcing, seasonal ingredients, heritage flavours and taste underscores all dining initiatives. Avartana, a one-of-a-kind culinary experience showcasing southern culinary mosaics.

Credited with taking Indian cuisine onto the global stage, ITC Hotels presents its groundbreaking and pioneering brand in reinvented Southern Indian cuisine from the ITC stable: Avartana at the ITC Maurya. Choose from five degustation menus and an alluring selection of beverages for a delectable and aesthetically heightened experience.

Living by the ethos of universal palate at Avartana, the cuisine is liked by Indian and international diners who appreciate reinvented gastronomy. Each delicacy at Avartana is an amalgamation of stories of traditions, shared cultures, and familiar flavours presented in a ground breaking sensorial renditions.

Offering an enviable view of the green ridge, Avartana’s newest outpost is a vision to behold. In an ode to peninsular southern India, the wholesome and sustainable banana leaf stays perched with gold brass accents in geometric patterns making it the essence of Avartana’s interiors across its space. Rustic earthenware, ornate steel cutlery and contemporary glassware complements immersive indulgence in the magical flavours.

Avartana, a one-of-a-kind culinary experience showcasing southern culinary mosaics. In a transformative approach to cooking that celebrates a confluence of art and science, and manifests a distinguished culinary world, an augmented array of guided degustation menus – Anika, Bela, Jiaa, Maya and Tara, each leaving you at a state of heightened curiosity, remodeling your edible canvas through each course. An alluring selection of crafted concoctions infused with Indian spices celebrate the essence of peninsular southern India, blending traditions with a contemporary twist.

The quintessential elements with the warmth and hospitality of ITC Hotels manifest themselves at this 54-seater restaurant (with a Private Dining Room accommodating 10 guests) allowing gastronomic wonders in the interactive kitchens to delight diners at Avartana.

Rooftop, ITC Maurya

Open from 7 to 11 pm for dinner every day.

For table reservations please call 011 2611 2233.