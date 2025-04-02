Fasting for Chaitra Navratri? Try your hand at this high-protein, 'bread-free' vrat friendly sandwich

Fasting during Chaitra Navratri isn't really about tantalising the taste buds, even when one does break their fast. That being said, there mustn't be any compromise, as far as possible, in keeping up with your nutritional needs. Lo and behold then, this high-protein, bread-free sandwich, which you can jazz up (or down!) however you please. This high-protein, no-bread sandwich is vrat friendly!(Photos: The Protein Chef, Yummy Whole Food Recipes)

Vrat-friendly sandwich

Ingredients: Cottage cheese - 200gms, flax seeds - 2tbsps, carom seeds - 1/2tsp, sendha namak - as per taste, water - 1/2tsp

Method: Begin by lining your baking tray with some parchment paper. For this particular recipe, simply oiling the baking tray won't do the trick. For your 'bread' to lift off the surface seamlessly, it needs to be baked on a baking sheet in the first place. Start by whipping together the cottage cheese, flax seeds, carom seeds with a pinch of sendha namak and a dash of water. Though the mixture will not feel dough-like per se,, roll in out with a rolling pin between two more baking sheets and carefully transfer to the parchment paper-lined baking tray. Bake at 180C for 20 minutes or until you see the top browning. If baked through properly, the cottage cheese 'bread' should be good enough to be lifted off in one shot from the tray. Chop this in half to obtain your two 'bread slices'. Now seeing as this is fasting season, some satvik green chutney, followed by some thinly sliced potatoes, or even left over satvik sabzi, will make for quite the delicious option.

Now when the holy Navratri stretch draws to a close, the same recipe can be revamped with a host of other filling and condiment options for a quick breakfast, mid-day snack or even a pre-workout meal!

(recipe from Ashu Jain)

Even if you aren't fasting, this innovative sandwich recipe is a perfect flavourful quick fix for the mornings you feel like being extra healthy!