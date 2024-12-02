Chicken 65 just ranked 3rd among Top 10 fried chicken dishes globally; know its surprising history and how to make it

Who doesn't love the crispy, spicy Chicken 65? This mouthwatering dish is unanimously every Indian's favourite appetiser, but the appeal of the treat goes far beyond the country. Most recently, Chicken 65 has earned its place as one of the Top 10 chicken dishes in the world, according to Taste Atlas. Yes, you heard that right — the fiery treat that has captured the hearts of food lovers everywhere, is now 3rd among the global favourites. Chicken 65

History

But why the name “Chicken 65”? If you’re curious, there are a few interesting stories behind it. Some say it was invented in 1965 at the Buhari Hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and the number simply represents the year it was created — 1965. Others believe the dish was made with 65 pieces of chicken, or that it was marinated for 65 days. Another fun origin story is along the lines of: the dish was listed as item number 65 on a long menu in a Chennai canteen, and the soldiers there started calling it “Chicken 65” to make it easier to remember. In this chilly weather, the craving for something spicy is hard to resist — so here's the perfect recipe to satisfy your cravings right at home. This recipe is from Feashts.

Ingredients:

For the marination: 477g boneless chicken, 56g (1/4 cup) plain yoghurt, 1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder, 1 tsp cumin powder, 1/4 tsp garam masala, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp lime juice, 33g egg mixture (approx 2/3rds of total egg mixture), 15 chopped or crushed curry leaves.

For deep frying: 2 tbsp all-purpose (AP) flour, 1/4 cup panko or breadcrumbs (optional; use 2 tbsp rice flour as a substitute).

For the sauce: 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp grated ginger, 1 tbsp minced garlic, 3 green chilies, 10 curry leaves, 1 tbsp Kashmiri red chili powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1.5 tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, 2-3 tbsp vinegar, 1/4 cup water.

Method:

First, coat the chicken in the yogurt and spice mixture and let it marinate for at least 3 hours. If you're in a hurry, you can marinate it outside (as long as the temperature is not too high), but refrigerating it is the best option. Then once marinated, coat the chicken with a mixture of AP flour and panko or rice flour. The coating should be sticky but not too thick.

Next, heat neutral oil (vegetable oil works well) in a kadhai over medium-high heat. Fry the chicken pieces in batches, making sure they become crispy and golden brown. Fry for about 40 seconds, then move the pieces around and fry for another 20 seconds on high heat. This method ensures a perfectly crispy texture.

While the chicken is frying, prepare the sauce. Heat a tablespoon of the oil used to fry the chicken in a separate pan. Add cumin seeds, grated ginger, minced garlic, green chillies, and curry leaves. Sauté them until the garlic turns golden brown. Then, add the sauce ingredients (chilli powder, coriander powder, sugar, salt, vinegar, and water) to the pan. Let the sauce reduce and become slightly sticky.

Once the sauce has thickened, add the fried chicken pieces to the pan and coat them well in the sauce. Garnish with fried curry leaves and green chillies for an extra burst of flavour. Do not slip this step! Serve your Chicken 65 hot, preferably with rice or your favourite drink, and enjoy a delicious, spicy meal that’s bound to impress!

Other chicken dishes on the list

Korean fried chicken

Interestingly, Chicken 65's popularity is part of a broader trend in fried chicken dishes worldwide. Korean Fried Chicken, or Chikin, has topped the list of top chicken dishes, followed by Japan's Karaage. Other fried chicken dishes from Asia, including Ayam Goreng from Indonesia and Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, have also made their mark. Chicken 65 proudly holds its place as a delicious dish in this global fried chicken lineup.